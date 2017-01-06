OHL Roundup: Katchouk helps Greyhounds hang on for OT win

KITCHENER, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored his second goal of the game 11 seconds into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds hung on to beat the Kitchener Rangers 6-5 on Friday night in Ontario Hockey League play.

Zachary Senyshyn had a hat trick in regulation for the Greyhounds (28-9-2) and Tim Gettinger scored one goal and two assists.

Frank Hora struck twice for Kitchener (22-12-3) and Adam Mascherin had a goal and two helpers. Greg Meireles and Connor Bunnaman rounded out the attack.

Joseph Raaymakers stopped 18 shots for the win in net as Luke Opilka turned away 26-of-32 shots in defeat.

Sault Ste. Marie was scoreless on four power plays while the Rangers went 3 for 5.

---

OTTERS 4 FIREBIRDS 3 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. -- Darren Raddysh had two goals and an assist, including the overtime winner, as Erie got past the Firebirds.

Warren Foegele and Kyle Pettit rounded out the attack for the Otters (26-8-3) and Troy Timpano made 30 saves.

Alex Peters scored twice for Flint (18-17-3), with Dennis Busby also chipping in. Garrett Forrest turned aside 24 shots.

---

FRONTENACS 3 BATTALION 2

KINGSTON, Ont. -- Jason Robertson scored at 19:09 of the third period as the Frontenacs edged North Bay.

Nathan Dunkley tied the game at 2-2 with a power-play goal and Jason Robertson opened the scoring for Kingston (17-14-6). Mario Peccia stopped 26 shots.

Zach Poirier and Daniil Vertiy found the back of the net for the Battalion (15-19-3), who dropped their eighth in a row. Julian Sime kicked out 23 shots.

---

COLTS 3 STEELHEADS 2 (OT)

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Giordano Finoro scored the winner in overtime and Christian Propp stopped 36 shots to lift Barrie past the Steelheads.

Anthony Stefano struck twice in regulation for the Colts (12-21-4).

Spencer Watson had a pair of goals for Mississauga (14-17-7), which had its three game winning streak snapped. Jacob Ingham turned away 21-of-24 shots.

---

ICEDOGS 4 PETES 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. -- Kyle Langdon's second-period goal stood as the winner as the IceDogs slipped past Peterborough.

Danial Singer and Akil Thomas also scored in a three-goal second for Niagara (12-19-7), which had a three-game skid ended. Matthew Phillip had the other and Stephen Dhillon made 33 saves.

Logan DeNoble struck twice on the power play and Jonathan Ang also chipped in with a goal on the man advantage for the Petes (21-13-4). Dylan Wells turned away 38-of-42 shots.

---

SPIRIT 3 STING 2 (SO)

SAGINAW, Mich. -- Kirill Maksimov scored the decisive goal in the shootout to lift the Spirit over Sarnia.

Brady Gilmour and Kris Bennett also chipped in for Saginaw (14-16-7) while Evan Cormier made 27 saves.

Jaden Lindo, on the power play, and Adam Ruzicka supplied the offence for the Sting (17-17-5). Justin Fazio stopped 35 shots.

---

SPITFIRES 5 STORM 2

GUELPH, Ont. -- Julius Nattinen struck twice and Michael DiPietro made 25 saves to lead Windsor past the Storm for its third straight win.

Jeremiah Addison, Gabriel Vilardi and Graham Knott supplied the rest of the offence for the Spitfires (25-7-5).

Ryan Merkley and Nate Schnarr scored for Guelph (14-20-4) and Liam Herbst stopped 36 shots.

---

BULLDOGS 8 GENERALS 2

HAMILTON -- Niki Petti had a goal and three assists while Matt Luff, Will Bitten and Michael Cramarossa all scored twice as the Bulldogs downed Oshawa.

Matthew Strome also chipped in and Kaden Fulcher made 22 saves for Hamilton (18-15-5).

Robbie Burt and Kenny Huether replied for the Generals (22-12-4). Jeremy Brodeur took the loss by turning away 7-of-11 shots in 24:35. Kyle Keyser made 16 saves in relief.

---

KNIGHTS 5 WOLVES 4 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. -- Victor Mete scored the winner 17 seconds into extra time as the Knights rallied past Sudbury.

Cliff Pu and Liam Foudy found the back of the net in the third period for London (26-6-5) to force overtime. Alex Formenton and Olli Juolevi opened the attack in the second. Jordan Kooy stopped all seven shots he faced in relief for the win in net while Tyler Johnson kicked out 21-of-25 shots in 45:23.

Dmitry Sokolov struck twice, with Zach Wilkie and David Levin adding power-play goals for the Wolves (16-18-4). Jake McGrath made 36 saves.