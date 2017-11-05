OHL Roundup: Michnac hat trick powers Steelheads past Petes

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Albert Michnac had a hat trick as the Mississauga Steelheads stunned the Peterborough Petes 9-2 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jacob Moverare and Brendan Harrogate scored and added two assists apiece for the Steelheads (7-9-1) and Michael Little had the eventual winner late in the first. Jacob Cascagnette, Cole Schwindt and Nicholas Canade rounded out the attack for Mississauga, while Jacob Ingham made 13 saves for the win.

Christopher Paquette and John Parker-Jones scored for the Petes (11-7-1), who remain atop the OHL’s East Division standings. Hunter Jones turned away 53 shots.

Peterborough’s Jonathan Ang was given a match penalty for cross checking at 19:52 of the second period.

The Steelheads went 5 for 12 on the power play and the Petes couldn’t score on their four man advantages.

—

67’S 4 STING 3

OTTAWA — Sasha Chmelevski’s short-handed goal early in the second period was the eventual winner as the 67’s held off Sarnia.

Mathieu Foget, Austen Keating and Sam Bitten also scored for the 67’s (10-8-1).

Jordan Kyrou, Adam Ruzicka and Drake Rymsha replied for the Sting (15-3-0).

—

BULLDOGS 2 SPITFIRES 0

HAMILTON — Nick Donofrio stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Bulldogs blanked Windsor.

Brandon Saigeon’s power-play goal in the second was the eventual winner for Hamilton (8-5-4) and Arthur Kaliyev chipped in with an empty-net goal.

Brock Baier stopped 15-of-16 shots for the Spitfires (11-6-1).

—

GREYHOUNDS 3 BATTALION 1

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jack Kopacka put away the power-play winner as the Greyhounds topped North Bay.

Brett Jacklin and Boris Katchouk also scored for Sault Ste. Marie (13-3-2).

Brett McKenzie replied for the Battalion (6-10-2).

—

FRONTENACS 4 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists to lead Kingston over the Generals.

Linus Nyman, Nathan Dunkley and Ted Nichol also scored for the Frontenacs (9-5-3).

Nico Gross scored for Oshawa (8-8-2).