OHL Roundup: Petes down Frontenacs in OT for 10th straight win

KINGSTON, Ont. — Matthew Timms tied the game late in the third period, then scored the winner in overtime as the Peterborough Petes extended their winning streak to 10 straight games with a 4-3 victory over the Kingston Frontenacs on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Matt Spencer had a goal and an assist and Steven Lorentz also scored for the Petes (20-11-4), who rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the third period.

Ryan Cranford, Cody Caron and Warren Foegele scored for Kingston (15-13-6). Stephen Desrocher assisted on all three goals.

Scott Smith made 37 saves for the win. Jeremy Helvig turned aside 25 shots in the losing effort.

67'S 3 GENERALS 1

OTTAWA -- Austen Keating scored all three 67's goals to power them past Oshawa.

Keating's first tied the game 5:45 into the second period and his second goal, less than 10 minutes later, gave Ottawa (16-16-5) a 2-1 lead. He sealed the hat trick with an empty-net goal at 19:28 of the third.

Grayden Gottschalk had the lone goal for the Generals (21-11-3).

FIREBIRDS 3 SPIRIT 2 (OT)

FLINT, Mich. -- Mathieu Henderson scored 4:52 into overtime as the Firebirds handed Saginaw its fifth straight loss.

Hakon Nilsen and Kole Sherwood also scored for Flint (17-16-2).

Hayden Hodgson and Gianluca Fuoco had goals for the Spirit (13-16-7).

STEELHEADS 3 ICEDOGS 0

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Jacob Ingham stopped all 23 shots he faced and Nathan Bastian had three assists as the Steelheads blanked Niagara.

Owen Tippett, Spencer Watson and Shaw Boomhower scored for Mississauga (12-16-7).

Stephen Dhillon made 37 saves for the IceDogs (11-17-7).

STORM 4 WOLVES 3 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. -- Garrett McFadden scored his second of the game 1:16 into overtime to lift Guelph over the Wolves.

Nic Sicoly and Givani Smith also scored for the Storm (14-18-3), who have won three straight. Ryan Merkley had two assists.

Michael Pezzetta, Shane Bulitka and Ryan Valentini found the back of the net for Sudbury (15-18-3).

ATTACK 3 RANGERS 0

KITCHENER, Ont. -- Michael McNiven turned aside all 28 shots his way as Owen Sound shut out the Rangers for its sixth straight win.

Kevin Hancock had a goal and an assist for the Attack (22-13-1) with Jonah Gadjovich and Matt Schmalz also scoring.

Luke Opilka made 41 saves for Kitchener (20-12-2).

KNIGHTS 4 STING 1

LONDON, Ont. -- Cliff Pu had a goal and an assist to lead the Knights over Sarnia.

Victor Mete, Liam Foudy and Owen MacDonald had the other goals for London (24-5-5).

Jaden Lindo scored for the Sting (17-14-5).