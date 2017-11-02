OHL Roundup: Sting down Petes to extend winning streak to 14

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and assisted on four more as the Sarnia Sting beat the Peterborough Petes 7-5 on Wednesday, extending their Ontario Hockey League winning streak to 14 games.

Jordan Ernst struck twice and tacked on an assist for the surging Sting (15-1-0) and Conor Schlichting, Hugo Leufvenius and Ryan McGregor also scored.

Nikita Korostelev led Peterborough (10-6-1) with a hat trick and an assist. Jonathan Ang had a goal and three assists and Bobby Down had a goal and two helpers.

Sting goaltender Justin Fazio made 39 saves for the win. Petes netminder Dylan Wells turned aside 12-of-19 shots.

Sarnia was 3 for 5 on the power play while Peterborough went 3 for 7 with the man advantage.

—

SPITFIRES 4 BULLDOGS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro stopped 27 shots and lost his shutout bid with 1:12 to play in the Spitfires’ win over Hamilton.

Aaron Luchuk, Sean Day, Tyler Angle and Matthew MacDougall scored for Windsor (10-5-1).

Jake Murray had the lone goal for the Bulldogs (6-5-4) and Kaden Fulcher made 23 saves.