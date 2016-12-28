OHL Roundup: Vilardi scores in OT to lift Windsor over Spirit

SAGINAW, Mich. — Gabriel Vilardi scored his second goal of the night in overtime as the Windsor Spitfires slipped past the Saginaw Spirit 4-3 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jeremiah Addison also scored twice for Windsor (22-6-5), with Vilardi assisting on both goals. Michael DiPietro made 19 saves for the win.

Jesse Barwell, Damien Giroux and DJ Busdeker supplied the offence for Saginaw (13-15-6). Evan Cormier stopped 44 shots in net for the Spirit.

The Spitfires went 1 for 3 on the power play and Saginaw was 0 for 4 with the man advantage.

---

ATTACK 3 BATTALION 0

OWEN SOUND, Ont. -- Michael McNiven stopped all 23 shots he faced as the Attack blanked North Bay.

Jonah Gadjovich struck twice, including the winner, for Owen Sound (21-13-1) and Ethan Szypula added an empty-net goal.

Julian Sime turned aside 42-of-44 shots for the Battalion (15-17-2).

---

FRONTENACS 3 STEELHEADS 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. -- Ryan Cranford's goal at the 4:30 mark of the third period was the winner as Kingston edged the Steelheads.

Warren Foegele and Jason Robertson both had power-play goals for the Frontenacs (15-13-5).

Owen Tippett and Nicolas Hague built a 2-0 lead for Mississauga (11-16-7) by the 11:16 mark of the first.

---

KNIGHTS 5 GENERALS 3

LONDON, Ont. -- Cliff Pu had a pair of goals to power the Knights past Oshawa.

Evan Bouchard had the power-play winner for London (23-5-5), while Alex Formenton and Sam Miletic also scored.

Mitchell Vande Sompel, Domenic Commisso and Medric Mercier supplied the offence for the Generals (21-10-3).

---

BULLDOGS 5 OTTERS 3

HAMILTON -- Adam Laishram had a pair of goals, including the winner, as the Bulldogs topped Erie.

Benjamin Gleason, Brandon Saigeon and Will Bitten also scored for Hamilton (15-14-5).

Allan McShane, Alex DeBrincat and Ivan Lodnia replied for the Otters (24-7-2).

---

STORM 4 STING 3 (OT)

GUELPH, Ont. -- Matt Hotchkiss scored his second goal of the game in overtime as the Storm edged Sarnia.

Albert Michnac and Nick Deakin-Poot also scored for Guelph (13-18-3).

The Sting (17-13-5) got goals from Ryan McGregor, Jeff King and Jaden Lindo.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 FIREBIRDS 0

FLINT, Mich. -- Zachary Senyshyn and Jack Kopacka both struck twice as Sault Ste. Marie blanked the Firebirds.

Joseph Raaymakers only had to make 14 saves for the shutout while Barrett Hayden scored the other for the Greyhounds (25-8-2).

Connor Hicks stopped 23-of-28 shots for Flint (16-16-2).