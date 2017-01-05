Oil Kings acquire defenceman Conner McDonald from Blazers

The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired defenceman Conner McDonald and a fifth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft from the Kamloops Blazers in exchange for forward Lane Bauer and a seventh-round selection in the 2017 draft.

“This gives us the opportunity to acquire a young right-shot defenceman that’s starting to mature his game in the league and we look forward to him transitioning into our system,” Oil Kings general manager Randy Hansch said in the team’s press release.

McDonald has recorded one goal and 12 assists in 36 games for the Blazers this season. He is expected to join Edmonton in time for Friday’s game against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

Bauer has turned in a strong campaign with the Oil Kings, registering 40 points in 40 games. The 20-year-old has suited up in 230 WHL contests, all with Edmonton.

“Obviously we would like to thank Lane, his parents and his aunt and uncle for being a part of our organization,” said Hansch. “Lane represented us well and we were very pleased to have watched his growth and development as an Oil King. We wish him all the best.”