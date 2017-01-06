Oil Kings acquire Riley Stadel from Kelowna

The Edmonton Oil Kings continue to be active in the trade market.

On Friday, just one day after trading away team captain Aaron Irving, general manager Randy Hansch announced the team has acquired 20-year-old Riley Stadel from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft.

Edmonton Oil Kings on Twitter



Stadel, who can play both defence and forward, has seven points (five goals, two assists) in 29 games this season.

“In Riley we are getting an honest player with good character and leadership abilities,” Hansch said in a release. “He is a versatile guy who plays both defence and forward and comes from a winning organization and we are very pleased to welcome him to Edmonton.”

The native of Surrey, B.C., has appeared in 270 career WHL games (all with Kelowna) where he has collected 105 points (29G, 76A) and 298 penalty minutes.

Stadel is expected to make his debut with the Oil Kings (18-18-3-1) in Edmonton against the Medicine Hat Tigers on Sunday.