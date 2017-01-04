Oil Kings trade Aaron Irving for first-round pick, two forwards

The Edmonton Oil Kings have traded their captain Aaron Irving to the Everett Silvertips for a first-round pick in the 2018 WHL Bantam Draft and forwards Brett Kemp and Graham Millar.

Irving was leading the Oil Kings in scoring this year with 14 goals and 29 assists, which is second most in the WHL among defencemen.

The 20-year-old was the Nashville Predators' sixth-round draft pick (162nd overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft.

Kemp is a 16-year-old centre who is eligible for the 2018 NHL draft. He has three goals and four assists through 17 games this season.

Millar has 16 points in 25 games with the Silvertips this year, his fourth in the WHL.