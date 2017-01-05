Photo gallery: Canada triumphs over Sweden in world junior semifinal

On Wednesday night in Montreal Team Canada faced off against Team Sweden in the World Junior Championship semifinal. The winner would move on to Thursday’s gold medal game against Team USA, who beat Team Russia earlier in the day, 4-3 in a shootout.
Photographer Julien Grimard was on scene at the Bell Centre to capture some great shots of the game, which Canada ultimately won 5-2.
A Canadian fan heads to the game at the Bell Centre in the cold Montreal weather. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
The puck drops on Sweden-Canada action. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Of course, Canadian fans weren't the only ones in attendance. Here are a couple of Team Sweden supporters applauding their team. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Canadian fans were on the edge of their seats in the first period, where Sweden held 1-0 and 2-1 advantages. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Julien Gauthier celebrates one of his two goals in the semifinal game. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
And a young Canadian fan is ecstatic to watch his team score. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Team Canada started Connor Ingram in net, but after two first period goals, switched to Carter Hart. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Another young Canadian fan stand in support of his team. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
The Canadian team salutes the crowd after skating off with a 5-2 and a date with the Americans in Thursday’s gold medal game. (Photo by Julien Grimard)