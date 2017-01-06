Photo gallery: USA beats Canada for gold in WJC thriller

On Thursday night in Montreal Team Canada faced off against Team USA in the World Junior Championship final. It was a thrilling back-and-forth game that needed overtime and, eventually, a shootout to be decided. In the end, the United States came out the gold medal winner in a 5-4 decision.
Photographer Julien Grimard was on scene at the Bell Centre to capture some great shots of the game.
Canadian fans came out in full force to watch them take on their hockey rivals from the USA. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
But, of course, there were many American fans in attendance too. Here is a group supporting Joe Cecconi. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Much was made of the lack of attendance at the WJC in both Toronto and Montreal this year, but the gold medal game nearly packed the Bell Centre. Here, the stands begin to fill out in pre-game warmups. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
After going back and forth between two goalies most of the tournament, Canada turned to Carter Hart in the gold medal game. He made 31 saves on 35 shots. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Despite falling behind 2-0 and then 4-2, the Americans were able to overcome a couple of two-goal deficits to earn the win. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Late in the third period, Canada’s Pierre-Luc Dubois had the game on his stick after a terrific pass from Matt Barzal, but he couldn’t control it with a wide open net. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
Regulation and overtime didn’t settle anything, so the game went to a shootout where American goalie Tyler Parsons was perfect. He he turns away Anthony Cirelli. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
After a five-round shootout, the American came away with the win and were the first team to ever beat Canada twice at the WJC en route to a gold medal. (Photo by Julien Grimard)
And at the end of this hard-fought battle, the game ends the same way all championship hockey games do: with a handshake line between opponents. (Photo by Julien Grimard)