QMJHL Playoffs: Armada down Titan in Game 5 to stay alive

BATHURST, N.B. – Connor Bramwell scored twice as the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada staved off elimination in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series with a 5-1 victory over the Acadie-Bathurst Titan on Friday.

Alex Barre-Boulet and Charlie Roy had a goal and an assist apiece for Blainville-Boisbriand, which trails 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

TJ Melancon also scored. Roy’s goal went into an empty net 17:15 into the third period.

Christophe Boivin had the lone goal for the Titan.

Armada goaltender Samuel Montembeault stopped 30 shots.

Reilly Pickard started in net for Acadie-Bathurst, making 23 saves on 27 shots through 40 minutes. Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped 13 shots the rest of the way.

---

SAGUENEENS 3 HUSKIES 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Olivier Galipeau scored the eventual winner on a power play in the second period and assisted on another goal as the Sagueneens beat Rouyn-Noranda to take a 3-2 lead in their series.

Dmitry Zhukenov also had a goal and a helper for Chicoutimi and Frederic Allard scored on a first-period power play.

Alexandre Fortin had a power-play goal for the Huskies in the second period.