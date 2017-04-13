QMJHL Playoffs: Islanders sweep Screaming Eagles out of playoffs

SYDNEY, N.S. – Filip Chlapik had the eventual winner and added an assist as the Charlottetown Islanders completed a four-game sweep of the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles with a 5-2 win on Thursday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Pascal Aquin and Daniel Sprong scored in the third period for the Islanders, who will play the winner of the series between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Acadie-Bathurst Titan in the third round. Chris Chaddock and Alex Dostie built a 2-0 lead for Charlottetown by the 8:45 mark of the first. Mark Grametbauer made 38 saves for the win.

Declan Smith and Jordan Ty Fournier replied for Cape Breton as Kyle Jessiman stopped 22 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Islanders went 0 for 3 and the Screaming Eagles were 0 for 7.