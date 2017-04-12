QMJHL Playoffs: Sea Dogs down Foreurs for second-round sweep

VAL-D’OR, Que. – The Saint John Sea Dogs advanced to the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League semifinals in convincing fashion.

Spencer Smallman had a hat trick and Simon Bourque scored once and tacked on three assists as Saint John downed the Val-d’Or Foreurs 7-1 to sweep their best-of-seven quarter-final playoff series in four games.

Joe Veleno found the back of the net twice and Julien Gauthier had a goal and two helpers for the Sea Dogs, who are undefeated this post-season after also sweeping their opening-round series against Rimouski.

Charley Graaskamp had the lone goal for the Foreurs.

Callum Booth made 18 saves for Saint John. Val-d'Or's Etienne Montpetit stopped 38 shots in the losing effort.

---

TITAN 7 ARMADA 2

BATHURST, N.B. -- Christophe Boivin scored two goals and set up two more as the Titan thrashed Blainville-Boisbriand to take a commanding 3-1 lead in their best-of-seven playoff series.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had a goal and two assists and Adam Holwell, Rodrigo Abols and Vladimir Kuznetsov had a goal and a helper apiece for Acadie-Bathurst. Dawson Theede rounded out the attack.

Pierre-Luc Dubois scored 53 seconds into the third for the Armada, then assisted on Connor Bramwell's goal eight minutes later.

---

ISLANDERS 4 SCREAMING EAGLES 3 (OT)

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Kameron Kielly scored 4:11 into overtime as Charlottetown edged the Screaming Eagles in Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead.

Daniel Sprong, William Bower and Dillon Boucher found the back of the net to give the Islanders a 3-0 lead by the five-minute mark of the second period.

Giovanni Fiore scored twice and Declan Smith had the other goal as Cape Breton came back to tie it.

---

SAGUENEENS 6 HUSKIES 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- The Sagueneens scored three goals in the second period as they beat Rouyn-Noranda in Game 4 to even their playoff series 2-2.

Kelly Klima and Julien Carignan-Labbe had first-period goals before Samuel Houde, Vincent Tremblay-Lapalme and Nicolas Roy all scored in a span of less than six minutes in the second period for a 5-0 Chicoutimi lead. Frederic Allard had the other goal in the third.

Rafael Harvey-Pinard scored for Rouyn-Noranda midway through the third.