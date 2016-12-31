QMJHL Roundup: Askew helps Cataractes top Armada

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Cameron Askew is settling into his new Quebec Major Junior Hockey League team quite nicely.

The centre scored four goals and added an assist to lead the Shawinigan Cataractes in a 9-2 rout of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada on Friday night.

It was Askew’s second game with the Cataractes after being acquired from the Moncton Wildcats.

Alexis D’Aoust had a goal and three helpers for Shawinigan (23-9-2), which won its sixth straight. Justin Bernier, Dennis Yan, Tommy Lemay and Samuel Guilbault rounded out the attack while Brandon Gignac and Samuel Girard had three assists apiece.

Alexandre Alain and Miguel Picard scored for the Armada (20-11-5), who lost their sixth in a row.

Mikhail Denisov made 21 saves for the win as Samuel Montembeault turned away 17-of-24 shots in 40 minutes for the loss. Jacob Stewart kicked out 5-of-7 shots in relief.

The Cataractes were 1 for 3 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand scored once on two chances with the man advantage.

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 6 MOOSEHEADS 3

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Giovanni Fiore scored two goals and added an assist as the Screaming Eagles toppled Halifax for their third straight win.

Dillon Boucher, Tyler Hylland, Drake Batherson and Vasily Glotov supplied the rest of the offence for Cape Breton (19-15-3). Kyle Jessiman made 26 saves.

Bradley Kennedy, Anthony Sorrentino and Maxime Fortier had goals for the Mooseheads (15-17-3), who dropped their seventh in a row. Alexis Gravel took the loss by turning away 8-of-12 shots in 22:47. Blade Mann-Dixon stopped 20 shots in relief.

Peyton Hoyt of the Screaming Eagles received a major penalty and game misconduct for checking from behind in the third period.

---

ISLANDERS 3 TITAN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Matthew Welsh made 42 saves and Sam King scored the winner late in the third period to lift the Islanders over Acadie-Bathurst.

William Bower and Matthew Grouchy found the back of the net in the second period for Charlottetown (22-12-1).

Kynan Berger and Jeffrey Truchon-Viel had goals for the Titan (18-16-3). Anthony Dumont-Bouchard kicked out 32 shots.

---

SEA DOGS 7 WILDCATS 2

MONCTON, N.B. -- Bokondji Imama scored a hat trick as Saint John downed the Wildcats.

Cole Reginato, Joe Veleno, Kyle Ward and Ian Smallwood rounded out the attack for the Sea Dogs (23-8-4). Alex D'Orio stopped 19 shots.

Liam Murphy and Simon Le Coultre chipped in for Moncton (13-22-0) with Matthew Waite making 34 saves.

Adam Capannelli of the Wildcats was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for slashing in the second period.

---

VOLTIGEURS 2 REMPARTS 1 (OT)

QUEBEC CITY -- Mathieu Sevigny scored the winner while shorthanded in overtime to lift Drummondville past the Remparts.

Ryan Verbeek opened the scoring and Olivier Rodrigue made 23 saves for the Voltigeurs (16-16-3).

Mathieu Ayotte evened the game at 1-1 with a third-period goal for Quebec (20-13-4). Evgeny Kiselev turned aside 17 shots.

---

PHOENIX 5 OLYMPIQUES 1

SHERBROOKE, Que. -- Evan Fitzpatrick stopped 39 shots while Hugo Roy and Carl Neill each had a goal and an assist as the Phoenix got past Gatineau.

Marek Zachar, Felix Robert and Chase Harwell also scored for Sherbrooke (16-18-3), which won its third in a row.

Zack MacEwen opened the scoring with a power-play goal for the Olympiques (15-18-3). Mathieu Bellemare kicked out 19-of-23 shots in 31:01 before giving way to Tristan Berube, who made 14 saves.

---

SAGUENEENS 4 TIGRES 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Dmitry Zhukenov had a goal and two assists as the Saguneens slipped past Victoriaville.

Jake Smith, Kevin Klima and Brendan Hamelin also scored for Chicoutimi (18-14-3), which got 24 saves from Julio Billia.

Vincent Lanoue struck twice on the power play for the Tigres (19-14-4) with James Phelan adding the others. James Povall stopped 23 shots.

---

FOREURS 6 HUSKIES 4

VAL-D'OR, Que. -- Simon Lafrance had a hat trick to lead the Foreurs over Rouyn-Noranda.

Francois Beauchemin, Nicolas Ouellet and Mathieu Nadeau also chipped in for Val-d'Or (16-18-3). Etienne Montpetit stopped 23 shots in net.

Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored two goals and an assist for the Huskies (20-10-6) with Manuel Wiederer also striking twice. Charles-Antoine Poirier-Turcot turned away 17-of-21 shots in 47:10 of relief. Samuel Harvey started but was pulled after allowing two goals on two shots.

---

OCEANIC DRAKKAR (POSTPONED)

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. -- The game between Rimouski and the Drakkar was postponed due to the temperature resulting in the Oceanic not being able to reach Baie-Comeau.