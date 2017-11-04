QMJHL Roundup: Beaudin scores OT winner as Voltigeurs edge Mooseheads

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. – Nicolas Beaudin scored on the power play 34 seconds into overtime as the Drummondville Voltigeurs edged the Halifax Mooseheads 2-1 in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Morgan Adams-Moisan also scored for the Voltigeurs (11-5-2), while Olivier Rodrigue made 30 saves for the win.

Filip Zadina scored for the Mooseheads (11-5-3) and Blade Mann-Dixon kicked out 34 shots.

Drummondville went 2 for 3 on the power play and Halifax had no man advantages.

OLYMPIQUES 3 ARMADA 2 (OT)

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Vitalii Abramov completed his hat trick 23 seconds into overtime as Gatineau edged the Armada.

Alex Breton and Mikhail Shestopalov both had two assists for the Olympiques (8-7-2) and Tristan Berube made 20 saves.

Alexandre Alain and Anthony Poulin scored for Blainville-Boisbriand (11-3-2). Francis Leclerc turned away 21 shots.

CATARACTES 3 SEA DOGS 2 (OT)

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Cameron Askew had the winner 52 seconds into overtime as the Cataractes topped Saint John.

Gabriel Sylvestre and Antoine Demers also chipped in for Shawinigan (7-10-1), which got 30 saves from Lucas Fitzpatrick.

Ostap Safin and Joe Veleno scored for the Sea Dogs (4-11-5). Alex D’Orio kicked out 32 shots in defeat.

ISLANDERS 5 PHOENIX 4 (OT)

SHERBROOKE, Que. — Matthew Grouchy scored the winner at 3:31 of overtime as Charlottetown got past the Phoenix.

Nikita Alexandrov led the Islanders (9-7-1) with a hat trick and an assist. Keith Getson had the other and Matthew Welsh made 34 saves.

Kevin Gilbert struck twice for Sherbrooke (6-8-5) with Nicolas Poulin and Felix Robert supplying the rest of the offence. Brendan Cregan kicked out 26 shots.

DRAKKAR 6 SAGUENEENS 3

CHICOUTIMI, Que. — D’Artagnan Joly scored a hat trick and added an assist as Baie-Comeau toppled the Sagueneens.

Yan Aucoin, Samuel Dickner and Ivan Chekhovich rounded out the attack for the Drakkar (8-8-1). Justin Blanchette turned away 34 shots for the win in net.

Vincent Milot-Ouellet, Ryan Smith and Felix-Antoine Marcotty had goals for Chicoutimi (6-9-2). Alexis Shank combined with Zachary Bouthillier for 23 saves in the loss.

TITAN 6 SCREAMING EAGLES 3

BATHURST, N.B. — Antoine Morand had a goal and two assists to lead the Titan over Cape Breton.

Jordan Maher, Samuel L’Italien, Jeffrey Truchon-Viel, German Rubtsov and Dawson Theede supplied the rest of the offence for Acadie-Bathurst (9-5-5). Joseph Murdaca turned away 18 shots for the win in net.

Ryan Francis, Phelix Martineau and Ross MacDougall scored for the Screaming Eagles (10-8-1). Kyle Jessiman made 24 saves.

OCEANIC 3 HUSKIES 0

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. — Colten Ellis stopped all 21 shots he faced as Rimouski shut out the Huskies.

Dmitry Zavgorodniy, Maxim Trepanier and Justin Pare scored for the Oceanic (11-4-2).

Samuel Harvey turned aside 45 shots for Rouyn-Noranda (10-3-4).

TIGRES 5 WILDCATS 3

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. — Mathieu Sevigny scored the winner late in the second period as the Tigres held off Moncton.

Maxime Comtois, Jerome Gravel, Chase Harwell and James Phelan supplied the rest of the offence for Victoriaville (8-8-1).

Jeremy McKenna had two goals and an assist for the Wildcats (11-7-2) and Mika Cyr also chipped in.

Tristan Cote-Cazenave turned away 26 shots for the win in net and Mark Grametbauer made 38 saves for Moncton.

