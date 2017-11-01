QMJHL Roundup: Boucher helps Remparts rally for win over Mooseheads

QUEBEC – Matthew Boucher and Mikael Robidoux scored less than a minute apart in the third period and the Quebec Remparts held on to defeat the Halifax Mooseheads 3-2 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Olivier Garneau tied the game late in the second, Robidoux scored the go-ahead goal early in the third and Boucher capped the barrage for Quebec (12-4-1) 39 seconds later.

Jocktan Chainey and Benoit-Olivier Groulx scored for the Mooseheads (10-5-2).

Remparts goaltender Derek Baribeau stopped 25 shots for the win. Halifax’s Blade Mann-Dixon made 32 saves.

Neither team scored on the power play. Quebec was 0 for 3 while the Mooseheads went 0 for 4.

—

OLYMPIQUES 4 WILDCATS 0

GATINEAU, Que. — Mathieu Bellemare stopped all 19 shots he faced and Mitchell Balmas had two goals and an assist to lead the Olympiques past Moncton.

Giordano Finoro and Vitalii Abramov scored and tacked on an assist apiece for Gatineau (7-6-2).

Mark Grametbauer stopped 30-of-33 shots for the Wildcats (11-5-2).

—

FOREURS 4 OCEANIC 3 (OT)

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Yan Dion scored his second of the game 4:22 into overtime as the Foreurs rallied over Rimouski.

Adam Cheezo tied the game for Val-d’Or (8-7-1) with 45 seconds left in the third period. Frederic Abraham had the other goal. David Noel tacked on two assists.

Carson MacKinnon, Dominic Cormier and Maxim Trepanier scored for the Oceanic (9-4-2).