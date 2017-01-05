QMJHL Roundup: Carozza leads Screaming Eagles past Sea Dogs

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Massimo Carozza had a hat trick as the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles flew past the Saint John Sea Dogs 6-3 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Phelix Martineau scored twice, including the winner, for the Screaming Eagles (21-15-3) and Giovanni Fiore added a goal. Kevin Mandolese made 32 saves as Cape Breton earned its fifth win in a row.

Matthew Highmore, Nathan Noel and Joe Veleno supplied the offence for Saint John (23-10-4). Callum Booth stopped 19-of-24 shots in 42:24 of work before being replaced by Alex D’Orio, who turned aside all four shots he faced.

The Screaming Eagles went 3 for 6 on the power play and the Sea Dogs were 2 for 4 on the man advantage.

---

HUSKIES 5 REMPARTS 2

ROUYN-NORANDA, Que. -- Jean-Christophe Beaudin's power-play goal was the winner as the Huskies toppled Quebec.

Alexandre Fortin, Tyler Hinam, Cedric Chouinard and Hugo Despres rounded out the attack for Rouyn-Noranda (22-10-6).

Mikael Robidoux and Matthew Boucher replied for the Remparts (20-15-4).

---

PHOENIX 5 OCEANIC 3

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Alexander Krief scored at the 15:16 mark of the third period as Sherbrooke rose above the Oceanic.

Nicolas Roy added a goal 45 seconds later for the Phoenix (17-19-3), while Brock MacLeod, Felix Robert and Yaroslav Alexeyev chipped in as well.

Tyler Boland had back-to-back goals for Rimouski (16-19-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 4 SAGUENEENS 1

GATINEAU, Que. -- Vitalii Abramov scored three times as the Olympiques extinguished Chicoutimi.

Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin had the other goal for Gatineau (17-18-3).

Dmitry Zhukenov was the lone scorer for the Sagueneens (19-15-3).