QMJHL Playoffs: Sea Dogs get past Foreurs to take 3-0 series lead

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Julien Gauthier’s goal to start the third period was the winner as the Saint John Sea Dogs cruised past the Val-d’Or Foreurs on Tuesday in their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoff series.

Mathieu Joseph had a hat trick for the Sea Dogs, who lead the best-of-seven series 3-0. Kyle Ward also scored in Saint John’s four-goal third period. Cole Reginato and Joe Veleno chipped in in the first period.

Callum Booth made 16 saves for the win.

David Noel’s goal near the midway point of the game tied it 3-3 for Val-d’Or. David Henley and Ivan Kozlov built an early 2-0 lead for the Foreurs, while Etienne Montpetit stopped 52 shots.

Both teams went 1 for 3 on the power play.

Game 4 will be in Val-d'Or, Que., on Wednesday.

---

HUSKIES 3 SAGUENEENS 1

CHICOUTIMI, Que. -- Jean-Christophe Beaudin struck twice, including the winner, as Rouyn-Noranda raced past the Sagueneens.

Peter Abbandonato added some insurance with an empty-net goal as the Huskies took a 2-1 series lead.

Nicolas Roy replied for Chicoutimi.

The Sagueneens will host Game 4 on Wednesday.

---

TITAN 4 ARMADA 1

BATHURST, N.B. -- Vladimir Kuznetsov's goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Titan downed Blainville-Boisbriand.

Jeffrey Truchon-Viel and Jordan Maher both had power-play goals as Acadie-Bathurst took a 2-1 series lead. Rodrigo Abols put the puck into an empty net for some insurance.

Yvan Mongo replied for the Armada.

Game 4 goes Wednesday in Bathurst.

---

ISLANDERS at SCREAMING EAGLES (postponed)

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Game 3 of the Charlottetown-Cape Breton series was postponed due to poor ice conditions at the Screaming Eagles' home arena Centre 200.

Game 3 will now be played on Wednesday, with Game 4 will be on Thursday in Sydney, with the series returning to Charlottetown, if necessary, on Sunday.

The Islanders lead the series 2-0.