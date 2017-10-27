QMJHL Roundup: Harvey, Bergeron help Huskies to overtime win vs. Titan

BATHURST, N.B. — Samuel Harvey stopped all 32 shots his way as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies edged the Acadie-Bathurst Titan 1-0 in overtime on Friday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Justin Bergeron scored 2:16 into the extra period to win the game for Rouyn-Noranda (10-1-3)

Reilly Pickard turned away 20 shots for Acadie-Bathurst (6-5-5).

The Huskies went 0 for 2 on the power play and the Titan were 0 for 3.

—

WILDCATS 5 FOREURS 2

MONCTON, N.B. — Anderson MacDonald had a goal and an assist as the Wildcats skated past Val-d’Or.

Mika Cyr’s goal near the midway point of the first period was the eventual winner for Moncton (10-4-2). Jacob Hudson, Liam Dunda and Kyle Auger also scored.

Adam Cheezo and Nicolas Ouellet supplied the offence for the Foreurs (6-7-1).

—

OLYMPIQUES 6 DRAKKAR 2

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Jeffrey Durocher and Alex Malo each had a pair of goals as Gatineau sank the Drakkar.

Anthony Gagnon and Alexandre Landreville also scored for the Olympiques (6-5-2).

Shawn Element and Gabriel Fortier responded for Baie-Comeau (5-8-1).

—

ARMADA 2 VOLTIGEURS 0

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Francis Leclerc stopped 21 shots as the Armada shut out Drummondville.

Joel Teasdale and Pascal Corbeil supplied the offence for Blainville-Boisbriand (9-3-1).

Olivier Rodrigue made 21 saves for the Voltigeurs (10-4-1).

—

CATARACTES 5 REMPARTS 3

SHAWINIGAN, Que. — Jeremy Manseau struck twice as the Cataractes beat Quebec.

Jan Drozg’s goal 14:54 into the first period was the eventual winner for Shawinigan (5-9-1), while Vasily Glotov and Gabriel Sylvestre also scored.

Luke Kirwan had a pair of goals for the Remparts (10-4-1) and Philipp Kurashev also found the back of the net.