QMJHL Roundup: Hischier’s points power Mooseheads over Wildcats

MONCTON, N.B. — Nico Hischier had two goals and three assists as the Halifax Mooseheads snapped a three-game skid with a 7-2 rout of the Moncton Wildcats on Sunday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Maxime Fortier scored once and added four assists for the Mooseheads (24-23-5). Ben Higgins struck twice while Otto Somppi and Walter Flower also chipped in.

Samuel Meisenheimer and Mika Cyr answered for Moncton (13-34-3), which lost its 11th straight.

Blade Mann-Dixon made 28 saves for the win in net. Matthew Waite took the loss after stopping 12-of-18 shots in 20:17. Dominik Tmej went the rest of the way and made 25 saves.

Maxim Baillargeon of the Wildcats received a game misconduct for abuse of officials late in the third period.

Halifax was scoreless on eight power plays and Moncton was 1 for 7.

---

ISLANDERS 6 TITAN 2

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Alex Dostie scored twice as the Islanders downed Acadie-Bathurst for their fourth straight win.

Daniel Sprong had a goal and two assists for Charlottetown (33-15-3) with Kameron Kielly, Pascal Aquin and Francois Beauchemin adding the others.

Adam Holwell and Rodrigo Abols replied for the Titan (27-19-5), who had their point streak snapped at five games.