QMJHL Roundup: Kurashev nets winner as Remparts edge Armada in OT

BOISBRIAND, Que. – Philipp Kurashev scored in overtime to lift the Quebec Remparts over the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada 5-4 on Wednesday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Dmitry Buynitskiy and Mathieu Ayotte had a goal and two assists each for Quebec (20-13-3), while Matthew Boucher and Olivier Garneau chipped in as well. Evgeny Kiselev made 25 saves for the win.

Miguel Picard’s third-period goal forced overtime for Blainville-Boisbriand (20-10-5), while Guillaume Beaudoin, Remy Anglehart and Charlie Roy also found the back of the net. Samuel Montembeault stopped 24 shots in net for the Armada.

The Remparts went 1 for 4 on the power play and Blainville-Boisbriand couldn’t score on its two man advantages.

---

TITAN 3 SEA DOGS 0

BATHURST, N.B. -- Anthony Dumont-Bouchard stopped all 21 shots he faced as the Titan blanked Saint John.

Jordan Maher, Felix Boivin and Vladimir Kuznetsov all scored in the second period for Acadie-Bathurst (18-15-3).

Callum Booth made 36 saves for the Sea Dogs (22-8-4).

---

ISLANDERS 2 MOOSEHEADS 1

CHARLOTTETOWN -- Sam King had the second-period winner as the Islanders edged Halifax.

Jean-Sebastien Taillefer also scored for Charlottetown (21-12-1).

Maxime Fortier replied for the Mooseheads (15-16-3).

---

SCREAMING EAGLES 5 WILDCATS 1

SYDNEY, N.S. -- Jordan Ty Fournier struck twice, including the eventual winner, as Cape Breton raced out to an early lead against Moncton.

Leon Gawanke, Tyler Hylland and Giovanni Fiore rounded out the attack as the Screaming Eagles (18-15-3) built a 5-0 lead.

Alexandre Renaud broke up the shutout for the Wildcats (13-21-0) with 4:30 left to play.

---

TIGRES 4 DRAKKAR 2

VICTORIAVILLE, Que. -- Lucas Thierus's second-period goal was the eventual winner as the Tigers fended off Baie-Comeau.

Nicolas Latulippe and Maxime Comtois both scored in the first period for Victoriaville (19-13-4). Alexandre Goulet added some insurance late in the third.

Edouard St-Laurent and Vincent Deslauriers found the back of the net in the third period for the Drakkar (13-17-4).

---

CATARACTES 3 HUSKIES 1

SHAWINIGAN, Que. -- Alexis D'Aoust scored the power-play winner near the midway point of the third as the Cataractes downed Rouyn-Noranda.

Dennis Yan also had a power-play goal for Shawinigan (22-9-2) and Justin Bernier chipped in as well.

Antoine Waked responded for the Huskies (20-9-6).

---

PHOENIX 4 VOLTGEURS 2

DRUMMONDVILLE, Que. -- Marek Zachar had a pair of goals, including the short-handed winner, to lead Sherbrooke past the Voltigeurs.

Felix Robert and Hugo Roy also scored for the Phoenix (15-18-3).

Alex Barre-Boulet and Noah Corson supplied the offence for Drummondville (15-16-3).

---

OLYMPIQUES 7 FOREURS 4

GATINEAU, Que. -- Vincent Milot-Ouellet scored twice and Alex Dostie had a goal and two helpers as the Olympiques toppled Val-d'Or

Anthony Gagnon, Jeffrey Desrochers, Vitalii Abramov and Daniel Del Paggio also scored for Gatineau (15-17-3).

The Foreurs (15-18-3) got goals from David Henley, Mathieu Nadeau, Simon Lafrance and Adam Cheezo.

---

OCEANIC 7 SAGUENEENS 0

RIMOUSKI, Que. -- Alexandre Lagace made 36 saves and Tyler Boland had a goal and two assists as the Oceanic blanked Chicoutimi.

Dominic Cormier, Antoine Dufort-Plante, Dylan Montcalm, Alexandre Grise, Wilson Forest and Nicholas Blackman also scored for Rimouski (17-17-2).

Julio Billia took the loss for the Sagueneens (16-15-3), allowing three goals on 11 shots in a period of work. Xavier Potvin made 10 saves in relief.

Rimouski's Samuel Laberge was ejected midway through the third after picking up a major for checking from behind.