Raddysh scores four goals as Canada dumps Latvia at WJC

TORONTO – Taylor Raddysh scored four goals and Matt Barzal chipped in with a pair as Canada dumped Latvia 10-2 on Thursday night to remain unbeaten at the world junior hockey championship.

Captain Dylan Strome had four assists as Canada improved its preliminary round record to 3-0-0. Latvia, which has been outscored 25-4 in the tournament, fell to 0-3-0.

The victory moved Canada into a first-place tie with the United States in Group B. The Americans, who edged Russia 3-2 earlier in the day, will meet the host team in a New Year’s Eve showdown at Air Canada Centre.

Latvia played at a good pace in the early going and actually outshot Canada 10-9 in the opening period.

Barzal woke up the quiet Toronto crowd at 10:38 with a short-handed goal. He sped past two Latvian players at the blue line and flipped the puck over the outstretched pad of Latvian netminder Mareks Mitens.

Canada made it 2-0 just over a minute later as Nicolas Roy tipped in a blast from Philippe Myers at the point.