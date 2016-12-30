Report: Team Finland fires world junior coaching staff

After major disappointment at the 2017 World Junior Championship, Team Finland has fired the coaching staff of its junior team according to reports.

Sami Hoffren, a Finnish NHL correspondent, reported the team fired head coach Jukka Rautakorpi and three assistants after they were officially sent to the relegation round when Switzerland beat Denmark in a shootout earlier in the day.

Finland, who became the first defending gold medallist team to fall into the relegation round in the history of the tournament, will now play a best-of-three against Latvia. The loser of that series will get relegated to Division I of next year’s event, while the winner will return to the main group of the WJC.