Russia announces roster for CIBC Canada-Russia Series

Russia has announced the roster that will compete against Canadian CHL players in the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series. The team will consist of 24 players currently playing in Russia and another eight from the CHL.

The series, now in its 15th year, will see Team Russia travel across Canada for six games, two against all-star teams representing each CHL league. The series opens Monday Nov. 6 in Moose Jaw, Sask. and concludes Nov. 16 in Moncton, N.B.

All six games can be seen on Sportsnet.

Here are the players who will represent Russia in the series.

Goaltenders

Mikhail Berdin (Sioux Falls Stampede – USHL)

Alexey Melnichuk (SKA-Neva St. Petersburg – VHL)

Vladislav Sukhachev (Chelmet Chelyabinsk – VHL)

Defencemen

Dmitry Alexeyev (Chelmet Chelyabinsk – VHL)

Anatoly Elizarov (Toros Neftekamsk – VHL)

Alexander Kalinin (Amurskie Tigry Khabarovsk – MHL)

Nikolay Knyzhov (SKA-Neva St. Petersburg – VHL)

Daniil Kurashov (Admiral Vladivostok – KHL)

Nikita Makeyev (CSKA Moscow – KHL)

Artyom Maltsev (Dizel Penza – KHL)

Alexander Shepelev (Chelmet Chelyabinsk – VHL)

Egor Zaitsev (Dynamo Moscow – KHL)

Forwards

Andrey Altybarmakyan (SKA-Neva St. Petersburg – VHL)

Georgy Ivanov (Loko Yaroslavl – MHL)

Vladislav Kara (Bars Kazan – VHL)

Mikhail Maltsev (SKA St. Petersburg – KHL)

Artyom Manukyan (Avangard Omsk – KHL)

Danila Moiseyev (Vityaz Podolsk – KHL)

Alexey Polodyan (SKA-Neva St. Petersburg – VHL)

Damir Rakhimullin (Lada Togliatti – KHL)

Maxim Rasseykin (Avtomobilist Yekaterinburg – KHL)

Ivan Romanov (Loko Yaroslavl – MHL)

Maxim Tsyplakov (Spartak Moscow – KHL)

Daniil Veryaev (Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod – KHL)

WHL players on Team Russia

Alexander Alexeyev (Red Deer Rebels)

Artyom Minulin (Swift Current Broncos)

OHL Players on Team Russia

Alexey Lipanov (Barrie Colts)

Dmitri Samorukov (Guelph Storm)

Dmitry Sokolov (Sudbury Wolves)

QMJHL Players on Team Russia

Vitalii Abramov (Gatineau Olympiques)

Pavel Koltygin (Drummondville Voltigeurs)

German Rubtsov (Chicoutimi Sagueneens)

Team Staff

Head Coach – Valery Bragin

Assistant Coach – Oleg Bratash

Assistant Coach – Yury Babenko

General Manager – Alexei Kochetkov