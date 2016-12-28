Sea Dogs acquire defenceman David Comeau from Tigres

Two days after trading Winnipeg Jets prospect blue liner Luke Green to the Sherbrooke Phoenix, the Saint John Sea Dogs have acquired defenceman David Comeau from the Victoriaville Tigres, the team announced.

Comeau, an undrafted 19-year-old, has played five games with the Tigres this season, but has spent most of the past three seasons with the Woodstock Slammers of the Maritime Hockey League.

In exchange for Comeau, the Tigres receive an 11th-round pick in the 2018 QMJHL draft.

“We’re happy to have David join our organization,” Sea Dogs president and GM Trevor Georgie said in a release. “He brings us some much-needed depth and experience. Plus, he’s from our area. That’s important to us.”