Sea Dogs trade Luke Green to Phoenix for three draft picks

The Saint John Sea Dogs have traded defenceman and Winnipeg Jets prospect Luke Green to the Sherbrooke Phoenix in exchange for three draft picks.

Saint John will receive Sherbrooke’s 2018 first-round selection along with second-round picks in 2018 and 2020.

“Luke is a good player and a quality young man,” said Sea Dogs president and general manager Trevor Georgie. “This was not an easy deal to make. It’s a good opportunity for him and we wish him all the best.”

Green was taken by the Jets in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old scored two goals and added 13 assists in 27 games for Saint John this season. The native of Bedford, N.S., has played 148 games in the QMJHL, all with the Sea Dogs.