Senators prospect Dahlen scores three as Sweden tops Czechs

MONTREAL — Jonathan Dahlen scored three goals as Sweden downed the Czech Republic 5-2 in the final preliminary round game for both teams Saturday at the world junior hockey championship.

Rasmus Asplund and Jens Looke also scored for Sweden (4-0-0), which finished first in its group.

David Kase and Filip Hronek scored late goals for the Czechs (1-1-2), who will know their final placing after a game later Saturday between Switzerland and Finland. They are seeking a first world junior medal since winning bronze in 2005.

Sweden used Filip Gustavsson in goal in place of Felix Sandstrom while Daniel Vladar played for the Czechs. Both faced 38 shots.

Asplund, a Buffalo Sabres second round pick in June, scored only 47 seconds into the game as he banged in Filip Ahl's rebound on a two on one rush.

He followed that with a thundering open ice hit on Kase, which may have been what prompted the Czech forward to take a tripping penalty with a run at a Swedish player at 8:42. Only 12 seconds into that power play, Dahlen put Asplund's diagonal pass into an open side.

Looke got credit for an own goal by Czech forward Lukas Jasek. A pass went off Jasek to the net and the Vancouver Canucks prospect then accidentally pushed it into the net with a skate at 16:56.

Vladar looked to have made the save when Dahlen took a feed from Frederik Karlstrom and went in on a breakaway, but the puck slid into the net at 17:09 of the second frame.

Dahlen, picked 42nd overall by the Ottawa Senators in 2016, went to the net on a power play and saw his backhander trickle through Vladar's pads 3:34 into the third.

Gustavsson made the first save but Kase went to the net and jammed in a goal at 13:09 of the third period. Hronek followed with a power play goal on a high shot from the point at 17:28.

The Swedes, who last won gold in 2012, have been shut out of the medals the last two years. But Sweden has not lost a group stage game at the world juniors since 2007, winning 40 straight games over that span.