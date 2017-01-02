Soderlund, Eriksson Ek lead Sweden to rout of Slovakia at world juniors

MONTREAL — Tim Soderlund and Joel Eriksson Ek each scored twice as Sweden defeated Slovakia 8-3 on Monday in the quarter-final of the world junior hockey championship.

Sweden will face either Canada or the Czech Republic in the semifinal on Wednesday, depending on the outcome of their quarter-final match later Monday.

Carl Grundstrom, Alexander Nylander, Fredrik Karlstrom and Lias Andersson also scored as Sweden outshot Slovakia 50-18.

Goalie Felix Sandstrom made 15 saves for his fourth win of the tournament.

After Sweden took a 5-0 lead, Slovakia made things interesting with three consecutive goals from Martin Bodak, Miroslav Struska and Adam Ruzicka but that's all the Slovaks would get.

Adam Huska stopped 42-of-50 shots in defeat.

The Swedes, who finished top of Group A with four wins, continued their dominance at the tournament after scoring 18 goals in the preliminary round.

Eriksson Ek scored just 1:08 into the game to put Sweden ahead 1-0 while playing with the man advantage.

Soderlund drove hard to the net, holding off a defenceman to make it 2-0 at 16:28 of the first, and Grundstrom scored 33 seconds later from the faceoff dot to increase Sweden's lead.

It was more of the same in the second period as Buffalo Sabres prospect Nylander poked the puck under goalie Huska's pad to make it 4-0 at 6:17. Nylander also had two assists on Monday and now leads the under-20 tournament with 12 points.

Karlstrom added a fifth for the Swedes at 13:07 after being left alone in front of the net.

Bodak and Struska scored back-to-back goals within 66 seconds of each other at the end of the second period for Slovakia before Ruzicka added a third to start the third period.

But that's as close as Slovakia would get, as Sweden got a second goal from Soderlund and a power-play marker from Andersson five minutes into the third.

Eriksson Ek added his second goal with three minutes remaining in the third.

Defenceman Gabriel Carlsson was back in the lineup after missing Sweden's last game with an injury.

Sweden beat Slovakia 6-0 in last year's quarter-final before losing to Finland 2-1 in the semifinal. The team's last gold medal was in 2012.

Notes: Slovakia finished fourth in Group B. â€¦ Sweden has finished fourth in the last two tournaments.