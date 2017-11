Sportsnet announces 2017-18 CHL broadcast schedule

Shining the spotlight on hockey’s future stars, Sportsnet is set to deliver exclusive national coverage of the 2017-18 Canadian Hockey League season, beginning Monday, Nov. 6.

In addition to weekly CHL Saturday Showcase broadcasts from across the league, CHL coverage on Sportsnet features three marquee events – the 2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series, the 2018 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game, and the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup.

2017 CIBC Canada Russia Series Broadcast Schedule on Sportsnet

*All games available on Sportsnet NOW

Monday, Nov. 6, Russia @ WHL, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, West & Sportsnet ONE)

Tuesday, Nov. 7, Russia @ WHL, 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario & Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, Nov. 9, Russia @ OHL, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific & Sportsnet 360)

Monday, Nov. 13, Russia @ OHL, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario & Pacific)

Tuesday, Nov. 14, Russia @ QMJHL, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario & Pacific)

Thursday, Nov. 16, Russia @ QMJHL, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario & Pacific)

2017-18 CHL Regular Season Broadcast Schedule on Sportsnet

*All games available on Sportsnet NOW

November 2017

Saturday, Nov. 18, CHL Saturday Showcase: Kitchener @ Barrie, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, Nov. 25, CHL Saturday Showcase: Red Deer @ Calgary, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

December 2017

Saturday, Dec. 2, CHL Saturday Showcase: Barrie @ Ottawa, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, Dec. 9, CHL Saturday Showcase: Oshawa @ Barrie, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, Dec. 16, CHL Saturday Showcase: Acadie-Bathurst @ Moncton, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, Dec. 30, CHL Saturday Showcase: Moose Jaw @ Brandon, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

January 2018

Saturday, Jan. 6, CHL Saturday Showcase: Kitchener @ Owen Sound, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific & Sportsnet ONE)

Saturday, Jan. 13, CHL Saturday Showcase: Oshawa @ Kingston, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet & Sportsnet ONE)

Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 Sherwin-Williams CHL/NHL Top Prospect: Team Cherry vs. Team Orr, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific & Sportsnet 360)

Saturday, Jan. 27, CHL Saturday Showcase: Regina @ Swift Current, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

February 2018

Saturday, Feb. 3, CHL Saturday Showcase: London @ Sarnia, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, Feb. 10, CHL Saturday Showcase: Red Deer @ Edmonton, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Sunday, Feb. 18, Moose Jaw @ Regina, 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific & Sportsnet 360)

Saturday, Feb. 24, CHL Saturday Showcase: Gatineau @ Halifax, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet East, Ontario, Pacific & Sportsnet ONE)

March 2018

Saturday, March 3, CHL Saturday Showcase: Guelph @ Owen Sound, 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, March 10, CHL Saturday Showcase: Halifax @ Acadie-Bathurst, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

Saturday, March 17, CHL Saturday Showcase: Mississauga @ Niagara, 3:30 p.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. PT (Sportsnet)

*schedule subject to change

Broadcast details for the CHL Playoffs and the 2018 Mastercard Memorial Cup will be announced at a later date.