Tape II Tape NHL Podcast: WJC check-in with Eric Engels and Gare Joyce

On this week’s show, Ryan and Rory are all-in on the World Juniors! The guys break it all down with Sportsnet writers Gare Joyce (Toronto bracket) and Eric Engels (Montreal bracket). We take a deep look at Team Canada’s roster from the goaltending out, why Team Finland is struggling, if Team Russia is better than they looked against Canada and any other surprises from Denmark, Switzerland and elsewhere.

Gare Joyce – 2:30min

Eric Engels – 16:30min

