Three players to watch for Canada at the World Junior Championship

Canada will look to get back into the medals at the 2017 World Junior Championship after missing out in 2016. The 2015 gold medal winners have earned just the one medal in the past four events.

There are five returning players on this year’s team, but without a lot of star power, the team has a lot to prove. Here is a look at three players to watch on Team Canada:

Dylan Strome: The Erie centre has something to prove after Arizona returned him to junior last month. Strome was one of the better players if not the best for Canada in last winter’s tournament. It’s his team more than anyone else’s.

Mathew Barzal: The second wave of offence starts with the Seattle centre, a swift, skilled playmaker who, if such things are fairly second-guessed, should have played more for the team that was knocked out by Finland in the quarter-finals in the 2016 championships.

Carter Hart: It’s the history of Canadian teams at the world juniors—they live or die by goaltending and in recent years it has been more painfully the latter. The Everett netminder comes into the tournament with scouts raving about his competitive fire and consistency.