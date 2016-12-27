Three players to watch for Czech Republic at the World Junior Championship

The Czech Republic hold the longest medal drought of the Big 7 world junior nations, having not won one since earning bronze in 2005.

The Czechs are looking to get back on the board at the 2017 event. Here are three players to watch for the Czechs.

Jakub Zboril: In Saint John the past three seasons Zboril has frequently played beside Thomas Chabot, the likely leader of the Canadian blue line. A first-round pick of Boston in 2015, Zboril has less offensive upside than Chabot but otherwise they’re pretty comparable talents.

Filip Chlapik: A second-round pick of the Senators in 2015, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound centre has enjoyed a breakthrough in his third season with the Charlottetown Islanders in the Q. He picked up 12 goals and 54 points in 52 games last season, but already has 20 goals and 44 points in 26 games. Might project more as a winger than a centre at the next level

Michael Spacek: Winnipeg selected the centre from Pardubice in the fourth round of the 2015 draft and, like Chlapik, Spacek has raised his game in his 19-year-old junior season. In Red Deer last year Spacek scored 18 goals in 61 games, but this season he has 16 in just 30 games so far. In contrast to Chlapik, Spacek might not have pro size but again that doesn’t have such a big impact in the U-20 tournament.