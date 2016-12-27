Three players to watch for Slovakia at the World Junior Championship

Slovakia has cracked the top five at the WJC just three times since 2003, but won a bronze medal in 2015 — their second bronze in tournament history.

Here are three players to watch for the Slovaks.

Radovan Bondra: Bondra was Chicago’s fifth-round pick in 2015. He played a supporting role on the Slovak squad that won a bronze at the under-20s two years ago but figures to be a first-liner this trip.

Erik Cernak: A second-rounder in 2015, Cernak signed an entry-level deal with the Kings and is in his second season on the Erie Otters’ blue line. At 6-feet-3 and 220 pounds, Cernak can dish out big hits but manages to avoid the penalty box. He was considered a phenom as a 16-year-old in Slovakia but without a power play game he maxes out as a depth defenceman as a pro prospect.

Matej Tomek: The likely starter in net for Slovakia, Tomek spent the entire season as a back-up to the back-up at the University of North Dakota and is still looking to see some action this season, not exactly what the Philadelphia Flyers had in mind when they drafted him in third round of the 2015 draft. An athletic 6-foot-3, 185-pounder, Tomek tore up the NJHL with Topeka, posting an impressive .928 save percentage.