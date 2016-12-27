Three players to watch for Switzerland at the World Junior Championship

Always an underdog favourite and potential Cinderella story, Switzerland looks to improve on back-to-back ninth place finishes when they compete at the 2017 World Junior Championship.

Switzerland has only medalled once, earning bronze in 1998 and have cracked the top five three times since then.

Here are three players to watch for the Swiss.

Nico Hischier: NHL Central Scouting had the Swiss centre ranked as an A prospect in the pre-season and in his first trip with Halifax through the QMJHL he has more than lived up to the billing, leading rookie scorers in the league (23 goals and 25 assists in 31 games) including a six-point game against Acadie-Bathurst.

Jonas Siegenthaler: Washington picked the massive (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) defenceman in the second round, 57th overall, in the 2015 draft. Siegenthaler put in a six-game cameo performance with Hershey in the AHL as an 18-year-old, but has spent the season with Zurich SC of the Swiss-A league. No big power-play upside but still a physical force—he even competed against pros in the A league when he was barely 16.

Calvin Thurkauf: Nobody saw Thurkauf in his draft year, the 2014-15 season—the left winger didn’t play much with Langenthal of the Swiss-B league and so his name wasn't called at the draft. Even after a 45-point season in Kelowna last year he was an afterthought, taken by Columbus in the seventh round. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Thurkauf has broken through this year though and is on pace to score 40 goals.