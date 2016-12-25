Three players to watch for Team Finland at the World Junior Championship

The defending gold medallists will be without two of their biggest stars from last year’s tournament (Patrik Laine, Jesse Puljujarvi), but will aim to be the first team to repeat since Canada in 2008 and 2009.

Finland has won two of the past three world junior tournaments, but prior to that, had gone seven years in a row without a medal.

Here are three players to watch on this year’s Finnish team.

Olli Juolevi: The Canucks’ first pick in the draft last June, Juolevi pulled off a rare feat last winter—as a draft-eligible 17-year-old, he was the best defenceman on a gold-medal-winning team. Last tournament he was smooth and consistent more than flashy, but the London blueliner might be a little bolder this trip.

Eeli Tolvanen: Tolvanen, a skilled winger in his second season with Sioux City in the USHL, is the Finns’ top candidate to reprise the roles played by Laine and Puljujarvi in Helsinki in January. Was the leading scorer (seven goals in seven games) for the Finnish team that won the world U-18s.

Vili Saarijarvi: A Red Wings draft choice in 2015, Saarijarvi has missed most of the season with the Mississauga Steelheads and might not have been in the mix if not for his performance in last year’s tournament. If he’s healthy, he’s a top-four defenceman.