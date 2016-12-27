Three players to watch for Team Russia at the World Junior Championship

Russia entered the 2017 World Junior Championship with the longest medal-winning streak at six. But only one of those (2011) is a gold.

After winning silver the past two seasons, Russia looks to get back to the top in Toronto and Montreal this year.

Here are three players to watch on their roster:

Mikhail Sergachev: Last spring one scout told me that the Windsor defenceman had a chance to be the best player in his draft class. Ok, maybe Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine have changed that conversation but still the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Sergachev, Montreal’s first rounder (ninth overall), will look like a man against boys on the Russian blue line. Struggled for a bit when he went back to the Spitfires after Habs’ camp.

Ilya Samsonov: The top goaltender in the class of ’97 birthdays, the Washington first-rounder turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a tense 2-1 victory over the U.S. in the semis in Helsinki and then curiously watched the final from the bench. Had a .925 save percentage with Magnitogorsk in the KHL last season. On form, the tournament’s top goaltender.

Denis Gurianov: The big '97-born right winger was drafted by Dallas in the first-round in 2015 and has been playing for the Stars’ AHL affiliate. While it seems like a player moving down from the AHL to world juniors is a fighter squaring off with someone in a lower weight class it doesn’t always work out that way. Dallas’ defenceman Julius Honka was an example of that two years ago.