Three players to watch for Team Russia at the World Junior Championship

Ilya Samsonov. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

Russia entered the 2017 World Junior Championship with the longest medal-winning streak at six. But only one of those (2011) is a gold.

After winning silver the past two seasons, Russia looks to get back to the top in Toronto and Montreal this year.

Here are three players to watch on their roster:

Mikhail Sergachev: Last spring one scout told me that the Windsor defenceman had a chance to be the best player in his draft class. Ok, maybe Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine have changed that conversation but still the 6-foot-3, 220-pound Sergachev, Montreal’s first rounder (ninth overall), will look like a man against boys on the Russian blue line. Struggled for a bit when he went back to the Spitfires after Habs’ camp.

Ilya Samsonov: The top goaltender in the class of ’97 birthdays, the Washington first-rounder turned aside 26 of 27 shots in a tense 2-1 victory over the U.S. in the semis in Helsinki and then curiously watched the final from the bench. Had a .925 save percentage with Magnitogorsk in the KHL last season. On form, the tournament’s top goaltender.

Denis Gurianov: The big '97-born right winger was drafted by Dallas in the first-round in 2015 and has been playing for the Stars’ AHL affiliate. While it seems like a player moving down from the AHL to world juniors is a fighter squaring off with someone in a lower weight class it doesn’t always work out that way. Dallas’ defenceman Julius Honka was an example of that two years ago.

Top 10 Canadian NHL team prospects at the World Junior Championship

Canada-Switzerland WJC takeaways: The first tough test