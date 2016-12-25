Three players to watch for Team Sweden at the World Junior Championship

Always a medal threat, the Swedes have actually been shut out of the top three the past two years, but did get a medal in each of the three seasons prior. Last winning in 2012, Sweden will once again be a challenger at the top of a division that includes Finland, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark.

Here are three players to watch on Sweden.

Joel Eriksson Ek: The 20th overall pick of the 2015 draft, Eriksson-Ek managed to stick around with Minnesota for a few weeks, picking up six points in nine games before the Wild sent back to Farjestad of the SEL. Gets high marks for hockey sense and vision, finding his wingers in traffic.

Alexander Nylander: Maybe William got all the buzz going into the 2016 Under-20s, but the little brother impressed—in fact, you could make a case that he had a better tournament than Willie Ny did in his draft season. After drafting him with the eighth overall pick last June, Buffalo decided to send him to Rochester of the AHL rather than return him to Mississauga where he tore it up (57 games, 28 goals, 75 points) in 2015-16.

Oliver Kylington: Kylington started his draft year in the conversation as a top-10 or even top-5 selection for the 2015 draft. The defenceman almost fell out of the first two rounds, landing in Calgary with the 60th pick. Kylington has righted the course and logged regular shifts with Stockton in the AHL this season. The U-20s might turn around his stock completely.