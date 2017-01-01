Top World Junior Championship scorers after the preliminary round

Alexander Nylander (left) and teammatte Sebastian Ohlsson celebrate a goal at the WJC. (Paul Chiasson/CP)

With the preliminary round complete, the World Junior Championship moves on to the medal round, with the quarterfinals set to take place on Jan. 2.

Sweden, Denmark, Switzerland and the Czech Republic have advanced out of Group A, while USA, Canada, Russia and Slovakia advance out of Group B.

Through the first round, here is a look at the top scorers at the event.

PLAYER TEAM GP G A PTS
Alexander Nylander SWE 4 4 5 9
Kirill Kaprizov RUS 4 5 3 8
Dylan Strome CAN 4 2 6 8
Matt Barzal CAN 4 3 4 7
Clayton Keller USA 4 3 4 7
Taylor Raddysh CAN 4 5 1 6
Yegor Rykov RUS 4 1 5 6
Mikhail Vorobyov RUS 4 0 6 6
Colin White USA 4 4 1 5
Joel Eriksson Ek SWE 4 3 2 5
Thomas Chabot CAN 4 2 3 5
Nico Hischier SUI 4 2 3 5
Carl Grundstrom SWE 4 1 4 5
Damien Riat SUI 4 1 4 5
Jonas Siegenthaler SUI 4 1 4 5

