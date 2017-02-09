WHL Roundup: Warriors, Wheat Kings split double header in Brandon

BRANDON, Man. – The Moose Jaw Warriors and Brandon Wheat Kings split a pair of overtime decisions on Wednesday night in a rare Western Hockey League double header.

Thomas Foster had the overtime winner as Moose Jaw won the first game 4-3, then Nolan Patrick scored in the extra period as Brandon bounced back with a 4-3 win of its own.

The two teams played twice on the same day because their game on Sept. 24 had to be suspended by officials after a thick fog settled over the ice at Westman Place, creating unsafe playing conditions for the players.

On Wednesday, the game was resumed with 5:37 remaining on the clock in the second period with the Warriors leading 2-1. After a two-minute intermission they played the third period and then overtime before a 45-minute break to recover before the regularly scheduled game.

Brayden Watts, Nikita Popugaev and Jayden Halbgewachs scored in regulation time for Moose Jaw (32-15-8) in the first game before Foster had the winner in OT. Brody Willms started in net on Sept. 24, making 22 saves on 23 shots before play was suspended. Zach Sawchenko stopped 14-of-16 shots to earn the win.

Stelio Mattheos struck twice for Brandon (26-20-7) and assisted on Dmitry Osipov's goal. Jordan Papirny turned aside 22-of-24 shots for the Wheat Kings before play was suspended, with Logan Thompson kicking out 7-of-9 the rest of the way.

In the second game, Patrick scored twice, including the OT winner, for the Wheat Kings. Mattheos forced overtime with his goal late in the third and Rylan Bettens also scored. Thompson made 31 saves for the win.

Justin Almeida, Jett Woo and Halbgewachs supplied the offence for Moose Jaw, with Sawchenko making 33 saves.

---

HURRICANES 7 REBELS 3

RED DEER, Alta. -- Brennan Menell had a power-play goal and added two assists in Lethbridge's rout of the Rebels.

Egor Babenko, Tyler Wong and Calen Addison also scored on the power play for the Hurricanes (32-15-7). Zane Franklin, Zak Zborosky and Jadon Joseph rounded out the attack.

Dawson Martin, Austin Glover and Lane Zablocki did the scoring for Red Deer (23-23-8).

---

TIGERS 3 RAIDERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Zach Fischer had the eventual winner as the Tigers fended off Prince Albert.

Mason Shaw and Jordan Henderson also scored for Medicine Hat (38-16-1).

Tim Vanstone and D-Jay Jerome had goals for the Raiders (13-37-5).

---

BRONCOS 3 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON -- Aleksi Heponiemi had the power-play winner as Swift Current eked out a win over the Oil Kings.

Kaden Elder and Tyler Steenbergen also scored for the Broncos (28-17-8).

Conner McDonald and Artyom Baltruk responded for Edmonton (18-32-4).

---

PATS 4 HITMEN 0

CALGARY -- Sam Steel had two goals and two assists and Tyler Brown made 28 saves as Regina blanked the Hitmen.

Connor Hobbs scored once and added three helpers for the Pats (38-6-7), who also got a goal from Nick Henry.

Trevor Martin stopped 26-of-30 shots for Calgary (19-25-9).

---

GIANTS 3 COUGARS 2 (SO)

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Johnny Wesley scored once in regulation and the shootout winner to lift Vancouver over the Cougars.

Ty Ronning also scored for the Giants (18-32-5).

Prince George (37-16-4) got its offence from Jared Bethune and Jackson Leppard.

---

BLAZERS 6 ROCKETS 0

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Connor Ingram made 33 saves and Rudolfs Balcers had a goal and two assists as the Blazers shut out Kelowna.

Nolan Kneen, Garrett Pilon, Collin Shirley, Ondrej Vala and Erik Miller also scored for Kamloops (33-18-5).

Micheal Herringer kicked out 27-of-33 shots for the Rockets (30-20-4).

---

CHIEFS 6 WINTERHAWKS 5

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Eli Zummack had a goal and two helpers as the Chiefs hung on to beat Portland.

Spokane (22-23-8) also got goals from Ethan McIndoe, Alex Mowbray, Hayden Ostir, Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Tyson Helgesen.

Alex Overhardt, with two, Colton Veloso, Brendan De Jong and Skyler McKenzie responded for the Winterhawks (29-22-3).

---

THUNDERBIRDS 5 ROYALS 4

VICTORIA -- Ryan Gropp had a goal and three assists and Mathew Barzal added four helpers as Seattle slipped past the Royals.

Keegan Kolesar had a pair of goals for the Thunderbirds (33-15-5) while Ethan Bear and Austin Strand added singles.

Matthew Phillips, Jared Dmytriw, Tyler Soy and Ralph Jarrat supplied the offence for the Royals (30-21-4).