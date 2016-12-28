WHL Roundup: Brooks, Steel combine for 10 points in Pats win

Adam Brooks had three goals and two assists and Sam Steel added a goal and four helpers as the Regina Pats downed the Brandon Wheat Kings 7-4 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Austin Wagner and Dawson Leedahl each had a goal and an assist for the Pats (23-3-6) while Connor Hobbs added the other goal. Tyler Brown made 31 saves for the win.

Tyler Coulter led the Wheat Kings (15-15-4) wth two goals and an assist. Reid Duke and Ty Lewis rounded out the offence with a goal apiece.

Jordan Papirny stopped 29-of-35 shots in a losing cause.

Hobbs was ejected midway through the third period after receiving major penalties for kneeing and fighting.

Regina went 2 for 4 on the power play while Brandon failed to score on 10 chances with the man advantage.

---

ICE 6 HURRICANES 4

CRANBROOK, B.C. -- Zak Zborosky had a hat trick to help Kootenay snap a six-game losing streak by beating Lethbridge.

Jake Elmer, Tanner Sidaway and Austin Wellsby also scored for the Ice (7-22-8), who got a 30-save outing from Payton Lee.

Tyler Wong had a pair of goals while Brett Davis and Zane Franklin also scored for the Hurricanes (18-13-5). Stuart Skinner started in net but allowed four goals on 13 shots in 25:19 of action. Ryan Gilchrist made 12 saves in relief, but took the loss.

---

TIGERS 5 HITMEN 4 (SO)

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Max Gerlach scored the lone goal of the shootout as the Tigers slipped past Calgary for their fifth consecutive win.

Ryan Chyzowski, James Hamblin, Clayton Kirichenko and John Dahlstrom scored in regulation for Medicine Hat (26-10-1), which erased a 4-2 third-period deficit. Nick Schneider made 33 saves for the win.

Beck Malenstyn struck twice for the Hitmen (13-16-3), who earned a point thanks to Cody Porter's 42-save effort. Mark Kastelic and Jakob Stukel also scored.

Medicine Hat's Chad Butcher was handed a major and game misconduct for checking to the head in the second period.

---

RAIDERS 5 BLADES 3

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. -- Ian Scott made 38 saves and Drew Warkentine's second-period goal stood as the winner as the Raiders haned Saskatoon its fourth loss in a row.

Prince Albert (8-26-2) also got goals from Cody Paivarinta, Luke Coleman, Cole Fonstad and Cavin Leth.

Braylon Schmyr scored twice for the Blades (13-20-4) and Logan Christensen had the other. Logan Flodell made 27 saves in a losing cause.

---

REBELS 3 OIL KINGS 0

RED DEER, Alta. -- Riley Lamb made 28 saves and Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist as the Rebels blanked Edmonton.

Evan Polei and Matthew Campese also scored for Red Deer (17-14-6), which snapped a three-game slide.

Patrick Dea turned aside 39-of-42 shots for the Oil Kings (16-15-4).

---

ROCKETS 3 BLAZERS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. -- Conner Bruggen-Cate had the deciding goal and Michael Herringer made 30 saves as the Rockets edged Kamloops.

Kole Lind and Nolan Foote rounded out the offence for Kelowna (22-12-2).

Collin Shirley and Erik Miller responded for the Blazers (21-13-2). Dylan Ferguson stopped 30 shots in a losing cause.

---

THUNDERBIRDS 3 CHIEFS 2

KENT, Wash. -- Rylan Toth made 41 saves and Sami Moilanen broke a 2-2 deadlock midway through the third as Seattle downed Spokane.

Ethan Bear and Scott Eansor also found the back of the net for the Thunderbirds (18-13-3).

Jaret Anderson-Dolan and Tyson Helgesen scored for the Chiefs (14-14-6) as Dawson Weatherill kicked out 21-of-24 shots in defeat.

---

BRONCOS 6 WARRIORS 1

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- Tyler Steenbergen had three goals and an assist and Taz Burman made 28 saves as the Broncos toppled Moose Jaw.

Aleksi Heponiemi scored once and set up two more for Swift Current (18-10-7), which also got goals from Glenn Gawdin and Lane Pederson.

Brett Howden kept the Warriors (20-8-5) from being blanked. Zach Sawchenko stopped 35-of-40 shots in defeat.

---

AMERICANS 6 WINTERHAWKS 2

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Michael Rasmussen and Parker AuCoin had two goals apiece as Tri-City snapped a four-game skid with a win over Portland.

Tyler Sandhu and Vladislav Lukin also scored for the Americans (20-15-3) while Evan Sarthou made 23 saves for the victory.

Skyler Mackenzie had both goals for the Winterhawks (19-17-1), who dropped their third game in a row. Cole Kehler gave up six goals on 32 shots for the loss.

---

GIANTS 5 SILVERTIPS 4 (OT)

VANCOUVER -- Ty Ronning scored 31 seconds into overtime and Ryan Kubic made 30 saves as the Giants got past Everett for their third straight win.

Vancouver (14-18-3) got the rest of its offence from Alec Baer, Brendan Semchuk, Owen Hardy and James Malm, who also tacked on two assists for a three-point outing.

Dominic Zwerger led the Silvertips (24-4-6) with two goals while Eetu Tuulola and Connor Dewar had the others. Mario Petit stopped 21-of-26 shots in defeat.

---

ROYALS 5 COUGARS 1

VICTORIA -- Tyler Soy had three goals and an assist and Griffen Outhouse made 42 saves as the Royals beat Prince George.

Matthew Phillips and Chaz Reddekopp also scored for Victoria (18-15-4).

Brad Morrison had the lone goal as the Cougars' (26-9-2) five-game win streak came to an end. Ty Edmonds made 19 saves in a losing cause.