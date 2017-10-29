WHL Roundup: Gatenby scores OT winner as Blazers edge Americans

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Joe Gatenby scored 40 seconds into overtime as the Kamloops Blazers edged the Tri-City Americans 3-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League action.

Keltie Jeri-Leon and Quinn Benjafield also scored for the Blazers (4-11-0).

Riley Sawchuk and Nolan Yaremko scored for the Americans (9-4-2), who have dropped back-to-back games in extra time after winning six straight.

Dylan Ferguson made 22 saves for Kamloops as Patrick Dea kicked out 28 shots for Tri-City.

The Blazers went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Americans went 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

—

THUNDERBIRDS 4 HITMEN 3

CALGARY — Austin Strand scored the winning goal at 19:18 of the third period to lift Seattle over the Hitmen.

Blake Bargar, Reece Harsch and Donovan Neuls also scored for the Thunderbirds (6-5-1).

Jake Bean, Vladislav Yeryomenko and Mark Kastelic responded for Calgary (4-10-1), losers of three straight.

Liam Hughes made 25 saves for Seattle. Matthew Armitage turned aside 27 shots for the Hitmen.

—

REBELS 4 PATS 3 (OT)

RED DEER, Alta. — Lane Zablocki scored at 1:42 of overtime as the Rebels slipped past Regina.

Hunter Donohoe, Jack Flaman and Grayson Pawlenchuk also scored for the Red Deer (8-6-0).

Dawson Davidson, Josh Mahura and Robbie Holmes found the back of the net for the Pats (8-6-2).

Ethan Anders made 28 saves for the Rebels. Tyler Brown kicked out 16 shots for Regina.

—

BRONCOS 4 TIGERS 0

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. — Glenn Gawdin had two goals and two assists and Logan Flodell made 38 saves as the Broncos blanked Medicine Hat.

Artyom Minulin and Aleksi Heponiemi also scored for Swift Current (10-2-1).

Jordan Hollett kicked out 33 shots for the Tigers (8-6-0).

—

BLADES 4 WHEAT KINGS 1

SASKATOON — Cameron Hebig scored twice as the Blades toppled Brandon.

Tyler Lees and Chase Wouters supplied the rest of the offence for Saskatoon (5-7-1).

Tanner Kaspick kept the Wheat Kings (9-5-1) from being blanked.

Ryan Kubic kicked out 32 shots for the Blades. Logan Thompson made 19 saves for Brandon.

—

ROCKETS 4 COUGARS 2

KELOWNA, B.C. — Cal Foote scored the winner at 18:58 of the second period as the Rockets beat Prince George for their third straight win.

Leif Mattson, Kyle Topping and Carsen Twarynski also scored for Kelowna (7-5-2).

Vladislav Mikhalchuk and Josh Maser scored for the Cougars (5-6-4).

James Porter made 27 saves for the Rockets. Taylor Gauthier stopped 26 shots for Prince George.

—

ROYALS 6 GIANTS 5 (SO)

VICTORIA — Matthew Phillips had a goal and an assist in regulation, then added the shootout winner to lift the Royals over Vancouver.

Ryan Peckford, Eric Florchuk, Regan Nagy and Jared Legien scored for Victoria (11-4-1) in regulation.

Matt Barberis, James Malm, Owen Hardy, Tyler Popowich and Ty Ronning responded for the Giants (5-6-3).

Griffen Outhouse turned aside 43 shots for the Royals. David Tendeck made 37 saves for Vancouver.