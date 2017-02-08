WHL Roundup: Gropp’s hat trick paces Thunderbirds past Royals

VICTORIA — Ryan Gropp had a hat trick to lead the Seattle Thunderbirds past the Victoria Royals 3-1 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League play.

Matt Berlin made 17 saves as Seattle (32-15-5) stretched its point streak to nine games including eight wins.

Dante Hannoun replied for Victoria (30-20-4) and Griffen Outhouse stopped 29-of-31 shots in net.

The Thunderbirds went 0 for 3 on the power play and the Royals were 1 for 4 with the man advantage.

Victoria had its four-game win streak snapped.

---

COUGARS 4 GIANTS 1

PRINCE GEORGE, B.C. -- Jesse Gabrielle scored and added two assists as the Cougars topped Vancouver.

Jared Bethune and Nikita Popugaev also found the back of the net as Prince George (37-16-3) reeled off three unanswered goals. Radovan Bondra opened scoring in the first.

Jack Flaman was the lone scorer for the Giants (17-32-5), who are winless in their last eight games.