WHL Roundup: Halbgewachs, Popugaev help Warriors edge Raiders

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. — Jayden Halbgewachs and Nikita Popugaev both scored in the shootout as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Prince Albert Raiders 6-5 on Tuesday in Western Hockey League action.

Brayden Burke had a hat trick in regulation time for Moose Jaw (22-9-7). Brett Howden and Tanner Jeannot also scored for the Warriors, while Zach Sawchenko made 31 saves and turned aside both skaters in the shootout for the win.

Parker Kelly had a power-play goal for Prince Albert (8-29-3), while Sean Montgomery, Luke Coleman, Curtis Miske and Carson Miller also found the back of the net. Nicholas Sanders stopped 32 shots in net for the Raiders.

The Warriors went 3 for 6 on the power play and Prince Albert was 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

BLADES 4, WHEAT KINGS 2

BRANDON, Man. -- Libor Hajek struck twice, including the winner, as Saskatoon doubled up the Wheat Kings.

Jesse Shynkaruk and Braylon Shmyr also scored for the Blades (15-20-6).

Connor Gutenberg and Jordan Wharrie replied for Brandon (18-16-4).

---

BRONCOS 5, HURRICANES 4

SWIFT CURRENT, Sask. -- Calvin Spencer scored twice on the power play, including the winner, as the Broncos eked out a win over Lethbridge.

Tyler Steenbergen, Max Lajoie and Colby Sissons rounded out the attack as Swift Current (22-11-7) won its third game in a row.

Giorgio Estephan had back-to-back goals for the Hurricanes (20-14-5), while Igor Merezhko and Tyler Wong also scored.

---

PATS 6, TIGERS 2

MEDICINE HAT, Alta. -- Sam Steel had a pair of goals to lead Regina past the Tigers.

Jake Leschyshyn, Austin Wagner, Dawson Leedahl and Connor Hobbs supplied the rest of the offence for the Pats (26-3-7).

Steven Owre and Ryan Jevne scored for Medicine Hat (27-12-1).

---

BLAZERS 5, AMERICANS 2

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Travis Walton, Collin Shirley and Jermaine Loewen all scored in the first period as the Blazers built an early lead and never looked back against Tri-City.

Nick Chyzowski and Deven Sideroff also chipped in for Kamloops (24-15-2).

Michael Rasmussen and Jordan Topping had goals for the Americans (22-17-3).