WHL Roundup: Riley Woods overtime hero as Chiefs edge Rockets

KELOWNA, B.C. — Riley Woods scored in overtime as the Spokane Chiefs edged the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Kailer Yamamoto and Tyson Helgesen scored 35 seconds apart in the second period for Spokane (16-16-6). Jayden Sittler made 35 saves for the win.

Rodney Southam and Riley Stadel replied for Kelowna (23-14-3), while Michael Herringer stopped 19 shots.

The Chiefs were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Rockets were 0 for 3.

---

WARRIORS 4 HURRICANES 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- Jayden Halbgewachs had a hat trick to power the Warriors past Lethbridge.

Luka Burzan opened scoring for Moose Jaw (23-9-7).

Brennan Riddle replied for the Hurricanes (20-15-5).

---

GIANTS 3 OIL KINGS 2

EDMONTON -- Brendan Semchuk scored with 3:33 left to play to lift Vancouver over the Oil Kings.

Ty Ronning and James Malm added goals for the Giants (16-20-3).

Adam Berg and Trey Fix-Wolansky responded for Edmonton (18-18-4).