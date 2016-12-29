WHL Roundup: Tigers edge Hitmen 3-2 for sixth straight win

CALGARY – Nick Schneider made 40 saves as the Medicine Hat Tigers held on to beat the Calgary Hitmen 3-2 on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Gary Haden, Zach Fischer and David Quenneville built up a 3-0 lead as the Tigers (27-10-1) extended their win streak to six games.

Beck Malenstyn and Jordy Stallard found the back of then net in the third period for the Hitmen (13-17-3), but couldn’t get the equalizer past Schneider.

Cody Porter gave up three goals on 12 shots and was yanked early in the second period when Quenneville beat him at the 3:57 mark. Kyle Dumba stopped all 23 shots his way in relief.

Both clubs went 0 for 4 on the power play.

---

WHEAT KINGS 2 PATS 1 (SO)

BRANDON -- Tyler Coulter scored the only goal of the shootout to lift the Wheat Kings over Regina.

Ty Lewis scored in regulation for Brandon (16-15-4).

Nick Henry had the lone goal for the Pats (23-3-10).

---

OIL KINGS 7 REBELS 2

EDMONTON -- Lane Bauer had a pair of goals and David Koch had four assists as the Oil Kings beat Red Deer in a penalty-filled matchup.

Will Warm, Branden Klatt, Colton Kehler, Anatolii Elizarov and Aaron Irving also scored for Edmonton (17-16-4).

Cameron Hausinger and Dawson Martin supplied the offence for the Rebels (17-15-6).

There were 154 combined minutes in penalties handed out in the game. Red Deer's Brandon Cutler and Edmonton's Nicholas Bowman also received game misconducts for a second fight altercation 3:07 into the first period.

---

HURRICANES 4 ICE 1

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. -- Brett Davis struck twice as the Hurricanes beat Kootenay to snap a three-game skid.

Tanner Nagel and Jordy Bellerive also found the back of the net for Lethbridge (19-13-5).

Matt Alfaro scored for the Ice (7-23-8).

---

WARRIORS 4 BRONCOS 1

MOOSE JAW, Sask. -- Brayden Burke scored once and set up two more as the Warriors downed Swift Current.

Brett Howden, Tanner Jeannot and Jayden Halbgewachs also scored for Moose Jaw (21-9-5).

Tyler Steenbergen kept the Broncos (19-11-7) from being blanked.

---

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 2

SASKATOON -- Josh Paterson scored the eventual winner at 16:32 of the third as the Blades edged Prince Albert.

Braylon Schmyr and Mark Rubinchik also scored as the Blades (14-20-4) snapped a four-game slide.

Carson Miller had both goals for the Raiders (8-27-2).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 GIANTS 1

EVERETT, Wash. -- Dominic Zwerger and Graham Millar each had a goal and an assist as the Silvertips snapped Vancouver's three-game win streak.

Everett (25-4-6) also got goals from Patrick Bajkov and Eetu Tuulola.

Jeff Rayman responded for the Giants (14-19-3).

---

BLAZERS 5 ROCKETS 1

KAMLOOPS, B.C. -- Garrett Pilon scored twice and Dylan Ferguson made 46 saves as the Blazers toppled Kelowna.

Jermaine Loewen, Deven Sideroff and Travis Walton also scored for Kamloops (22-14-2).

Nolan Foote was the only Rockets (23-13-2) skater to beat Ferguson.

---

WINTERHAWKS 4 AMERICANS 3

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Henri Jokiharju scored once and set up two more as the Winterhawks got by Tri-City.

Keoni Texeira, Brendan De Jong and Colton Veloso rounded out the offence for Portland (20-17-1), which won for the first time in four outings.

Morgan Geekie, Parker AuCoin and Tyler Sandhu made it a game for the Americans (20-16-3).

---

CHIEFS 5 THUNDERBIRDS 4 (OT)

SPOKANE, Wash. -- Ty Smith scored the winner while Kailer Yamamoto added a goal and three assists as the Chiefs slipped past Seattle.

Hudson Elynuik had two goals and a helper for Spokane (15-14-6), which got another goal from Tyson Helgesen.

Keegan Kolesar, Nolan Volcan, Zack Andrusiak and Jarret Tyszka scored for the Thunderbirds (18-13-4).

---

ROYALS 3 COUGARS 0

VICTORIA -- Griffen Outhouse made 40 saves as the Royals blanked Prince George.

Jack Walker, Vladimir Bobylev and Chaz Reddekopp scored for Victoria (18-15-4).

Nick McBride stopped 22-of-25 shots for the Cougars (26-9-2).

The game got chippy, with 158 total minutes in penalties handed out. Prince George's Jesse Gabrielle and Kody McDonald, and Victoria's Reddekopp all received game misconducts.