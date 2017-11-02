WHL Roundup: Wouters scores OT winner as Blades beat Hurricanes

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Chase Wouters assisted on the tying goal, then scored the winner in overtime to lift the Saskatoon Blades to a 2-1 victory over the Lethbridge Hurricanes on Wednesday in Western Hockey League action.

Mark Rubinchik tied the game for Saskatoon (6-7-1) 8:32 into the third period. Wouters’ winner came with seven seconds left in overtime.

Josh Tarzwell had the lone goal for the Hurricanes (7-6-1).

Blades goaltender Ryan Kubic stopped 35 shots for the win. Lethbridge’s Stuart Skinner made 34 saves in the losing effort.

Saskatoon was 1 for 3 on the power play while the Hurricanes failed to score on five chances with the man advantage.

—

THUNDERBIRDS 4 REBELS 2

RED DEER, Alta. — Donovan Neuls’s short-handed goal in the third period stood as the winner as Seattle doubled up the Rebels.

Austin Strand, Nolan Volcan and Sami Moilanen, into an empty net, also scored for the Thunderbirds (8-5-1). Neuls added an assist for a two-point night.

Alexander Alexeyev and Brandon Hagel supplied the offence for Red Deer (8-7-1).

—

PATS 5 ICE 1

REGINA — Jake Leschyshyn struck twice to lead the Pats over Kootenay.

Robbie Holmes, Koby Morrisseau and Dawson Davidson also scored for Regina (10-6-2).

Alec Baer scored for the Ice (7-8-1).

—

WINTERHAWKS 2 COUGARS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Cody Glass scored the tiebreaking goal 19:21 into the third period to give the Winterhawks the victory over Prince George.

Glass also set up Mason Mannek’s tying goal 1:39 into the third for Portland (10-4-0).

Kody McDonald opened the scoring for the Cougars (5-7-4).

—

AMERICANS 4 ROCKETS 3 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Michael Rasmussen scored the overtime winner to lift the Americans (10-4-2) over Kelowna (7-5-2).