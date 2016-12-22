World Junior Championship Q&A with Mitchell Stephens and Mathew Barzal

Leading up to the 2017 IIHF World Junior Championship in Toronto and Montreal, Hockey Canada and Nike unveiled Team Canada’s new jerseys that signify Canada’s 150th anniversary.

At the jersey launch in Toronto I caught up with Team Canada forwards Mathew Barzal and Mitchell Stephens. The duo, who are among the five returning players from last year’s team, show off a sense of their personality during our Q and A about all things on and off the ice.

Donnovan Bennett - What does it mean to you to be playing in this tournament at home during Canada’s 150th anniversary?

Mitchell Stephens - It’s good to see the Canadian heritage and the amount of pride that we show in our country. It all comes down to sports, we take a lot of pride in our national teams. The way Canadians are brought up in sports whether it is hockey or any sport really, we drive on that pursuit for Gold. I think that’s why Canada is so respected around the world; that willingness to compete athletically but in human rights and political endeavours the willingness to be fair as well.

Mathew Barzal - For us to do it on the 150th anniversary it is going to be special.

DB - What are the internal expectations for this team?

MB - Gold medal. I don’t think anything less is even really acceptable. Any time you wear the Canadian jersey the expectation is gold but after a disappointing tournament last year we have some unfinished business. We have a few guys returning so we know what happened last year and why things went wrong so we’re going to have a really experienced team.

DB - What is your nickname on the team?

MB - Probably just Barz.

MS - I had two growing up. Stephie and Chubby.

DB - Is Chubby self explanatory?

MS - You know the chubby bottled drink? The pops? I was maybe five years old skating around the ice. My dad is tying up my skates and I told him my foot hurts. Obviously he is saying suck it up get on the ice like most parents do. Later, I went off the ice. Went on the bench, took my skate off and the bottle cap was stuck inside my skate and the name just stuck. To most guys that’s my nickname.

DB - Growing up what type of ball did you play street hockey with?

MB - Orange ball.

MS - Tennis ball.

DB - During the tournament do you expect any Pokemon Go to be played?

MB - Oh yeah. Toronto and Montreal man big time. There are so many Poke stops or something like that. People are going wild. It’s going to be insane.

MS - Not by me. Probably by a lot of guys. They've been doing that on the bus this week.

DB - What do you prefer a great snipe or a great dangle?

MS - I’m a shooter so snipe.

MB - I love a dangle. I like to play a skill game. I love when a guy can roast somebody a little bit. I like watching goals too, but there is nothing better than a nice toe drag or a nice dipsy.

DB - You guys use the word “beauty” as a noun, verb and adjective. What does the word beauty mean to you?

MB - Just a character guy, funny guy, a little bit outrageous maybe. Just a solid guy.

DB - Who is the biggest beauty on the team?

MB - Aside from me Thomas Chabot.

MS - From last year probably Chabot. He kept the guys light.

DB - Who has the best flow (hair) on the team?

MB - Best flow? Everybody is keeping it pretty clean. Mitch has some pretty greasy hair right now I don’t know what he’s doing, but he’s looking pretty greasy, he looks good.

MS - Gotta be one of the french guys. They’ve got it slicked back.

DB - Who is your biggest rival, USA or Russia?

MS - Americans.

MB - For me it’s the States. I know people who are older than me think it’s Russia with the history of the series and all that kind of stuff, but I feel like it’s grown more to the U.S. a little bit with the Olympics and Crosby’s golden goal so I go U.S.

DB - What is your biggest World Juniors memory growing up as a kid?

MB - Eberle of course. That was just insane. Four seconds left ties it up, go on to win Gold. It was sickening. It was crazy.

MS - Probably the five golds they won back-to-back. Can’t choose just one. That was incredible.

DB - What would be your ideal breakfast Gold medal morning?

MS - I usually just have the basics. Eggs, bacon, sausage.

MB - A little scrambled eggs, hash browns, some peanut butter toast. Then pre-game I’m going with pasta and chicken. Keeping it light. Lots of water.

DB - Why do you guys always bite on your mouth guard?

MB - I don’t know man it’s just reaction. Some guys just glue it in there. For me, I can't keep it in my mouth. I’m chewing it. It’s falling out. It’s kinda gross to be honest with you. If I couldn't wear one I wouldn’t, but those are the rules. Patty Kane does it a lot. I know a lot of kids try and emulate him, but for me it just feels good. I like chomping on that thing.

MS - I usually don’t wear a mouth guard.

MB - He’s too cool to wear one. He’s too good.

DB - When the seconds on the clock hit zero and you win gold…do you celebrate first on the bench or go to the goalie?

MB - I am jumping those boards as fast as I can.

MS - To the goalie. Straight to the goalie.

MB - That scrum will be so big. I’m flying over the scrum I’m jumping so high. It’ll be crazy.