12 Greatest NHL Tweets of the Year: 2016

In 2016, smartphones weren’t just used for playing Pokemon Go and searching fruitlessly for a website that streams Prince music. They were also used to tweet about hockey. Here, month by month, are the best NHL tweets of the year.
We’ll have to side with Roberto Luongo on this one and hand the crown to Phil Kessel.
January
The ageless Jaromir Jagr switches his All-Star Game fears from 3-on-3 to Big John Scott:
February
Remember when Steven Stamkos's status as the most coveted impending free agent led to him getting stalked by some creeper in Montreal? He does.
@RealStamkos91 here's our point of view of this situation. #smile pic.twitter.com/w3ADgQnfOB
— 25stanley (@25stanley) February 9, 2016
March
"Spacey in Space" remains the best random hockey tradition of the year, if not ever.
April
The month Hockey Twitter was the owned and operated by Tony X., and the rest of us just followed:
Honestly why wouldn't the whole team just stand in front of the net for the last minute
— Tony X. (@soIoucity) April 26, 2016
May
Playoff fun, Jumbo-sized:
June
The Pegulas' dream come true...
July
Paul Bissonnette doesn't land an NHL deal but somehow manages to win free agency frenzy:
August
The perfect tweet from our favourite account, upon Sean Monahan's signing and Johnny Gaudreau's long-delayed contract settlement:
September
Phil Kessel, Stanley Cup champion, Tweet of the Year winner.
October
Sun's out, guns out.
November
Bon Jovi approves of the Maple Leafs' sing-along kids:
Not bad, @Marner93 @AM34, not bad at all! https://t.co/rzk1RPNQ43
— Bon Jovi (@BonJovi) November 6, 2016
December
Booing all other innocent fans > Cheering the cute little Red Wings fan.
