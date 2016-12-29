12 Greatest NHL Tweets of the Year: 2016

In 2016, smartphones weren’t just used for playing Pokemon Go and searching fruitlessly for a website that streams Prince music. They were also used to tweet about hockey. Here, month by month, are the best NHL tweets of the year.

We’ll have to side with Roberto Luongo on this one and hand the crown to Phil Kessel.

January

The ageless Jaromir Jagr switches his All-Star Game fears from 3-on-3 to Big John Scott:

February

Remember when Steven Stamkos's status as the most coveted impending free agent led to him getting stalked by some creeper in Montreal? He does.

March

"Spacey in Space" remains the best random hockey tradition of the year, if not ever.

April

The month Hockey Twitter was the owned and operated by Tony X., and the rest of us just followed:

Honestly why wouldn't the whole team just stand in front of the net for the last minute — Tony X. (@soIoucity) April 26, 2016



May

Playoff fun, Jumbo-sized:

June

The Pegulas' dream come true...

July

Paul Bissonnette doesn't land an NHL deal but somehow manages to win free agency frenzy:

August

The perfect tweet from our favourite account, upon Sean Monahan's signing and Johnny Gaudreau's long-delayed contract settlement:

September

Phil Kessel, Stanley Cup champion, Tweet of the Year winner.

October

Sun's out, guns out.

November

Bon Jovi approves of the Maple Leafs' sing-along kids:



December

Booing all other innocent fans > Cheering the cute little Red Wings fan.

