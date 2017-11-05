20 Fantasy Thoughts: Scoop up Boeser while you still can

Every Sunday during the regular season, we’ll share 20 Fantasy Thoughts from our writers at DobberHockey. These thoughts are curated from the past week’s “Daily Ramblings”.

1. An update, for those of you who thought I was crazy for suggesting before the season that Connor Hellebuyck would turn the Jets’ goaltending situation into a timeshare even after Winnipeg signed Steve Mason:

• Hellebuyck: 7-0-2, 2.24 GAA, .932 SV%

• Mason: 0-3-1, 4.84 GAA, .872 SV%

I know it’s early and there’s a lot of time for things to turn around but so far I’m liking my prediction.

2. After a very disappointing sophomore campaign, the Dylan Larkin is off to a great start this year with 13 points in 14 games. What is even more encouraging is that he’s playing over 19 minutes a game. Yes, a couple of those minutes are on the penalty kill but this was a guy who was buried on the fourth line at times in 2016-17, so to see his coach trust him in all three phases bodes well for ice-time stability.

The biggest problem, though, are all the assists. He’s on pace for 65. He won’t get to 65. The goals will come around but the assists will fall off a cliff. I know Detroit fans will hate to hear this but if he gets to 50 points this year, it should be considered a success. The team doesn’t draw many penalties and he doesn’t get much PP time as a result. Relying on man-advantage points, then, is a bad idea. It might be time to shop him in one-year fantasy leagues and see what kind of return he can get. He’s a top-50 roto skater right now in standard leagues and he won’t be close to that by the end of the year.

3. One week after taking a vicious check to the head from Leo Komarov, Shayne Gostisbehere returned to the Flyers on Saturday, recording a power-play assist from Claude Giroux’s goal. He also took four shots on goal in 26 minutes of ice time, which included a staggering seven minutes on the power play. In spite of missing three games this week, Ghost Bear is second among defencemen in overall scoring with 14 points. Some thought Dobber’s projection of 55 points was too high but he could very well reach that.

4. Brock Boeser and linemates are making Canucks hockey fun again. Boeser’s NHL career is not even 20 games old, but he has already scored nine goals, including his first NHL hat trick Saturday on a night where he and his linemates filled the statsheet. Boeser also added an assist with a plus-4 and seven shots on goal. Boeser is not the most electrifying player out there, but he has a nose for the net and a wicked shot once he gets the puck. The Canucks can continue to talk about easing him into the lineup and limiting his minutes but they quite simply do not possess any other player with that level of finish.

Boeser leads the Canucks with 13 points in just 10 games and that total could be even higher had he not been a healthy scratch for the Canucks’ first two games. He’s only 24 per cent owned in Yahoo leagues. If he’s not owned in yours, then what are you waiting for?

5. Nikita Kucherov is the straw that stirs the drink. What has made the Steven Stamkos-Kucherov duo so lethal on the PP is how Stamkos has evolved as a passer. He still possesses the kind of one-timer that if bottled, could put rocketships on the moon but Stamkos’ deference to Kucherov has helped make the whole thing hum. No longer is it obvious the end-goal of the Lightning power play. Scary stuff.

6. Josh Bailey has 14 points on an eight-game scoring binge that can’t simply be traced to being reunited with John Tavares and Anders Lee, but the lineup change hasn’t hurt. It’s hard to see justification for going back. Jordan Eberle is a good player but his name carries more value than he does as a player. Bailey is a strong fit with Tavares and has been for months.

We can’t expect a point-per-game pace to continue but 60-65 points isn’t out of the realm of possibility. I remember when Bailey was scoring at a 65-point pace through the second half of last season, he was woefully under-utilized in fantasy leagues. A hot start can make a ton of difference in perception but even then, he was only at 47 per cent ownership on Yahoo last night.

One hiccup with Bailey, he isn’t shooting much, with only 15 shots on goal through 13 games. He fired a career high 173 SOG last season but has historically been a low-volume shooter. When the slow down eventually comes, it will be a lot harder to justify keeping Bailey on the roster.

7. Tristan Jarry is one of the best goalie prospects out there and not just because he plays for the Penguins. He could absolutely do damage as a backup option but the Pens would prefer not to rush him. Be ready to pounce. Jarry is the guy for Pittsburgh if Murray ever gets hurt.

8. I’m not very high on Martin Jones. He was in my third tier for goalies this season because while he was guaranteed to be the Sharks starter, he wasn’t guaranteed to be any good. I am not certain that Jones or the Sharks are very good. So far he has been excellent with a .930 percentage through 10 games but no one should be making goalie decisions based on such a sample. I jumped at Jones figuring he’d be closer to his career .917 save percentage playing behind what looks like a creaky Sharks team. But the early returns are good thus far.

9. Every now and then a player inexplicably goes on a run. Such is the case with Derek Dorsett, who had zero fantasy value entering the season after undergoing cervical fusion surgery last season. In fact, Canucks fans and fantasy owners both complained when Dorsett was included in the opening-night lineup and Boeser wasn’t. Yet, we’re only 13 games into the season and Dorsett looks the second coming of Todd Bertuzzi in his prime with six goals and 44 penalty minutes already.

Go ahead and ride Dorsett while he’s hot but eventually he’ll turn back into a pumpkin. Despite the hot stick, Dorsett sees virtually no power-play time and his regular linemates are Markus Granlund and Brandon Sutter. There’s absolutely no reason to add him in leagues that offer no physical categories. As for the leagues that offer hits and blocked shots, you should only consider adding him if the league is very deep.

10. One player that I can say that I’m proud to have selected as a sleeper in one league is Clayton Keller.

Not only did the rookie Keller make the Coyotes but he’s also carrying them offensively, leading them in both goals (nine) and points (16). To compare, no other Coyote has more than three goals. Other Coyotes such as Max Domi, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Alex Goligoski, and Derek Stepan are having decent seasons offensively, but clearly the Coyotes will need more goals from other players if they hope to climb out of the basement of the Pacific Division.

11. Look at Henrik Lundqvist’s numbers over the past couple seasons and you’ll notice that they are not trending in the right direction. If you own Lundqvist, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to try to deal him to someone who still believes he is elite. On Yahoo you can now look up a player and see who he is being traded for (go to Research, Trade Market). I noticed that Lundqvist is being traded straight across for the likes of Ben Bishop and Craig Anderson. I would take the other goalie in both deals.

12. Alexander Wennberg: Last season, he scored 59 points with 23 on the power play. He scored 33 in 35 with 16 PPP through the first three months and then just 26 in 45 with seven PPP. That second-half production is grim. He shouldn’t be that bad but more of the latter turns Wennberg into a centreman I don’t want on my team, especially since he so rarely shoots the puck.

13. The top line of Vladimir Tarasenko, Brayden Schenn, and Jaden Schwartz was en fuego Saturday. Tarasenko scored a goal and an assist while taking seven shots on goal, Schenn recorded four assists, and Schwartz added three helpers of his own. Schwartz might be considered a sell-high because of his place in the scoring race (third with 20 points in 15 games) but provided he isn’t moved off that line, I’d have a hard time wanting to move him. It certainly doesn’t hurt to shoot for the moon, though.

14. Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau are household names but Evgeny Dadonov remains overlooked. For all the same reasons that Vladislav Namestnikov was (and remains) a good pickup, Dadonov is equally a great option. He’s skating on the top line and top power-play unit with elite talent. Do not ask who to drop to get Dadonov, just figure out a way to get him on your roster. You won’t regret it.

15. Brent Seabrook: Dump him, unless we are talking hits/blocked shots leagues. He ranked high in my standard rankings because I thought he might grab Artemi Panarin’s spot on the top power-play unit. His PP minutes are up but he is firmly on the second unit. His shot volume is up over last season but not enough to keep him a nightly play. While his PIM might be strong enough to be a nightly play, you can typically stream PIM.

16. Nick Leddy’s a bonafide No. 1 with a proven track record of scoring 40-plus points. He’s off to a bit of a slow start with the Islanders boasting a junk power play but Leddy’s Achilles heel has been shot volume and he has cracked 31 SOG in 13 games, just under a 200-shot pace. You can’t turn that down.

17. Big news item was Shea Theodore finally getting called up to Vegas. We still have to see how he is used and if the Knights can even sustain the scoring to make Theodore a relevant asset if used in a No. 1 role.

Theodore is a dynamic talent. I ranked him 32nd among defencemen, projecting seven goals, 36 points, 180 SOG, 50 PIM and 15 PPP. That’s borderline relevant production. There is upside in grabbing him. At this point, most of the hot starters have been clipped off the waiver wire. This is a shot at a new impact player. He’s worth the swing.

It should be noted that Theodore would make a great scoop for someone who missed out on Brandon Montour as a Cam Fowler replacement to injury.

18. Panarin: I know some fantasy owners may be frustrated by the fact that he has just one goal and maybe he won’t shoot 15 per cent again but patience needs to be exercised. He’s playing over 20 minutes a game at all strengths and averaging just over three shots on goal per game. The goals will come.

19. Nashville’s top line of Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, and Viktor Arvidsson has been excellent, as expected, early on in the season, and has the production to back it up. Forward depth is probably going to be a problem for the Predators all season long but there are few top lines in hockey as dangerous in the offensive zone as Nashville’s.

20. Josh Anderson was predominantly a fourth-liner in his rookie season, skating only 12 minutes a night with minimal PP time. I am a fond owner of Anderson in a multi-category cap league but I had him pigeonholed as a bottom-six 35-point guy who’d be great for PIM and hits. His current run on the top line has me reconsidering that stance. A guy getting 16-plus minutes a night with decent power-play time is certainly a threat for 50 points.