3 things we learned in the NHL: Agostino makes Blues debut count

It was a light night in the NHL with only three games, but there was plenty going on regardless. From rookies scoring, to memorable debuts and a birthday goal to boot, here are three things we learned in the NHL on Monday:

Memorable debut

Kenny Agostino had a debut to remember with the St. Louis Blues that included getting injured before returning to score in a 2-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Agostino hurt his leg in the second period after taking a shot from an Alex Pietrangelo which forced him to the locker room.

But he returned and converted on an opportunity early in the third period to score his first NHL goal since April 4, 2014.

The former Yale University product was recalled from the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League on Sunday. Agostino currently leads the AHL in scoring with 18 goals and 42 assists in 48 games. His 60 points is 15 better than any other AHL player.

Agostino, a six-foot, 202 pound left winger, signed a one-year deal with St. Louis in July after the Calgary Flames didn’t tender him a qualifying offer.

Rookie domination

Toronto's rookies were all over the place in a 6-5 overtime loss for the Maple Leafs against the New York Islanders.

Auston Matthews, Nikita Soshnikov, William Nylander, Mitchell Marner and Zach Hyman all found the back of the net for the Leafs, which sparked all kinds of records.

The dominance from Toronto's first years is evidence in the stats category as well, with six of the top 12 rookie scorers coming from the Maple Leafs.

Wish come true

Adam Henrique got a birthday gift in the form of a goal in the New Jersey Devils' 2-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres.

Henrique, who turned 27 on Monday, banked a shot off Sabres defenceman Cody Franson's skate and past Robin Lehner for his 15th goal of the season.

The Brantford, Ont., native extended his point streak to five games in the process, which includes four goals and three assists.

Henrique's increased production is a welcome sight for the Devils, who are just three points out of a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. New Jersey is 6-3-1 in its last 10 games.